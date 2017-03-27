WHAT THE?: $0 Ergon bill shocks Ken

KEN Hay has not received a power bill since September last year and hasn't paid one either.

It was a Facebook post this week that alerted his wife to rifle through statements to find their last payment was October 14 (for September).

Confused at this, Mr Hay rang Ergon Energy to inquire about the bill.

"After sometime on the phone I eventually got through to the operator who told me my balance was zero. I responded with 'how can it be zero?'," the Rockhampton timber merchant said.

"I told them I haven't paid a bill in six months so how can this be? She then said they had been having some problems that they were still working through and that I was one of many.

"She then said they were prepared to work through it and find out what we do owe and give me a discounted bill to pay."

While no bill might sound like a good thing, Mr Hay is worried he will be left stranded, forced to pay one big lump sum. "One day I will get a whopping great bill and myself and others will have to pay it," he said.

"People who are doing it tough will find it very hard. There will be local families who will be hit hard and have not budgeted for this.

"Mums and dads have just had Christmas, a lot of them use credit cards. There are so many things that affect it.

"If we forgot about our bill just because of life's pressures, how many others have also forgotten?"

A popular subject around Mr Hay's workplace, K and S Timbers, is the recent spike in power bills.

On a near daily basis, Mr Hay listens to co-workers and customers alike, complain of having to pay increased bills.

He is worried that the other side of the ledger is wrong and that Ergon is charging incorrectly.

"How could it be that some of these people who have businesses out in little old Longreach and getting hit with $16,000 monthly bills?" he questioned.

"Some of our customers are complaining about their home bills going up double or triple. I am starting to think, how does Ergon accurately know if they can't get my bill right?

"We have the right to know what is happening and the confidence to know that we are being charged the correct price.

"Who is monitoring that?"

Ergon Energy denied there was a problem in Rockhampton but will investigate the situation.