30°
News

WHAT THE?: $0 Ergon bill shocks Ken

Matty Holdsworth
and Matty Holdsworth | 25th Mar 2017 2:22 PM
Ken Hay is worried about his non-existent power bills.
Ken Hay is worried about his non-existent power bills. Allan Reinikka ROK240317akenhay3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KEN Hay has not received a power bill since September last year and hasn't paid one either.

 

It was a Facebook post this week that alerted his wife to rifle through statements to find their last payment was October 14 (for September).

Confused at this, Mr Hay rang Ergon Energy to inquire about the bill.

"After sometime on the phone I eventually got through to the operator who told me my balance was zero. I responded with 'how can it be zero?'," the Rockhampton timber merchant said.

"I told them I haven't paid a bill in six months so how can this be? She then said they had been having some problems that they were still working through and that I was one of many.

"She then said they were prepared to work through it and find out what we do owe and give me a discounted bill to pay."

While no bill might sound like a good thing, Mr Hay is worried he will be left stranded, forced to pay one big lump sum. "One day I will get a whopping great bill and myself and others will have to pay it," he said.

"People who are doing it tough will find it very hard. There will be local families who will be hit hard and have not budgeted for this.

"Mums and dads have just had Christmas, a lot of them use credit cards. There are so many things that affect it.

"If we forgot about our bill just because of life's pressures, how many others have also forgotten?"

A popular subject around Mr Hay's workplace, K and S Timbers, is the recent spike in power bills.

On a near daily basis, Mr Hay listens to co-workers and customers alike, complain of having to pay increased bills.

He is worried that the other side of the ledger is wrong and that Ergon is charging incorrectly.

"How could it be that some of these people who have businesses out in little old Longreach and getting hit with $16,000 monthly bills?" he questioned.

"Some of our customers are complaining about their home bills going up double or triple. I am starting to think, how does Ergon accurately know if they can't get my bill right?

"We have the right to know what is happening and the confidence to know that we are being charged the correct price.

"Who is monitoring that?"

Ergon Energy denied there was a problem in Rockhampton but will investigate the situation.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland ergon energy ken hay power bill rockhampton

FLOOD WARNING: 300mm deluge may "isolate" parts of Gladstone

FLOOD WARNING: 300mm deluge may "isolate" parts of Gladstone

... Given that our water catchments are already charged from recent rainfall, it is possible that there could be areas of flooding and isolation..."

FREE CONTENT: 'Deceivingly mild' Gladstone weather to worsen overnight

UPGRADE: Areas from Ayr to St Lawrence have been issued a "Cyclone warning" by BOM.

A FLOOD watch is current between Gladstone and Cairns.

State strongly warns against new Kin Kora intersection project

LOOK UP: Artist impressions of the digital billboards that are to be built near the Kin Kora intersection.

Despite objections from the State, the council has approved it.

CRUEL ACT: Cat hung by neck, breaks leg to escape

ANIMAL CRUELTY: Odyssey is believed to have been hung by his neck and left to die before breaking his leg in an attempt to free himself.Photo Contributed

The horrific act brought an animal rescuer to tears

Local Partners

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

THE Gladstone Harbour Festival, Tannum Crab Classic and Boyne Tannum Hookup form a huge calendar of April events.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Barra anglers relief as Lake Awoonga misses rain

WHOPPER: Jeremy Brown with his personal best barramundi, a 127cm beast. There's plenty of freshwater and saltwater barra around.

THE recent rain in Gladstone has made little impact on dam levels.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

THE Real Housewives of Sydney air their dirty laundry at an art gallery opening this week, screaming vile insults as members of the public look on.

Married At First Sight's shock vow renewal decisions

Nadia’s final decision at the vow renewal ceremony leaves us stunned.

NADIA and Susan's decisions stun viewers.

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

He’s OK. Grant Denyer has survived a serious car crash near Melbourne. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Grant Denyer airlifted to hospital after horror crash

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

Love Child and The Wrong Girl star Jessica Marais is nominated for a Gold Logie this year.

Jessica Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

Country music star Tyler Farr posted this picture of himself drinking a 'booty' at the CMC Festival.

American country star Tyler Farr debuts at CMC Rocks

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $325,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

NEW HOUSE WITH GOOD SIZED YARD IN GREAT ESTATE!

39 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 727...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $225,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!