What should Gladstone be famous for?

GLADSTONE, now is your time to tell Australia what you want the region to be famous for.

Travel site Wotif has launched The Festival of Wot to invigorate domestic tourism and celebrate Australia's unique quirks.

A new study showed on average Australians have visited fewer than one per cent of the 15,268 towns, cities and suburbs that dot the country and almost 53 per cent of Aussies can only name up to nine regional destinations.

In addition, nearly a quarter of all Aussies and 36 per cent of those aged 25-34 years admit to feeling embarrassed about how few Australian locations they've been to.

The website is encouraging Gladstone residents to get behind the nationwide search.

Managing director Daniel Finch said the festival follows their Next Big Thing initiative last year, where Chinchilla was gifted a big melon.

"We're putting on an entire festival for one winning destination, completely dedicated to celebrating their unique claim to fame and the community around it,” Mr Finch said.

"Australia's most memorable festivals are centred on celebrating a particular pastime or passion, and for many locations across the country festivals encourage a tremendous sense of community spirit.

"In creating The Festival of Wot, our intention is to help celebrate some of the unique stories and characters from around the country to create an experience that locals love and is worth travelling for.”

Nominations are open until August 18 and for more information, visit wotif.com.