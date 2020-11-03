What position does Gladstone MP Butcher want in cabinet?

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher attend a Pink Ribbon breakfast in Gladstone while on the election campaign trail. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

WITH the retirement of several key State Government ministers, the Palaszczuk Government is in for a cabinet shake-up and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher could see a portfolio change.

Following her decisive victory on Saturday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the potential of a cabinet reshuffle and Mr Butcher, the current Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, wants to be involved.

On Monday, Ms Palaszczuk ruled out taking advice from the Unions on selecting her new cabinet.

“No,” she said when asked if the Unions would have input on a cabinet reshuffle.

Ms Palaszczuk has announced she would be sticking with Steven Miles as Deputy Premier and Health Minister and Cameron Dick as Treasurer.

Travelling the electorate on Monday collecting campaign signs and materials, Mr Butcher told The Observer he was happy to continue on in his current role, or take on a new responsibility if asked.

“There are a few ministers that have retired and fairly senior portfolios as well,” he said.

“Kate Jones with Tourism and State Development and also Lynham with Mines and Energy.

“There is obviously going to have to be a shuffle with those three positions and portfolios and three new ministers coming.

“I really enjoy being Regional Development and Manufacturing so I am hopeful I can retain that, but you just never know what will happen if the Premier has a shake-up and the new people come in and what portfolios they will get.”

Mr Butcher said he would consider a number of ministerial roles on offer.

“There’s quite a raft (of ministerial positions), but I’ve always said I will do what ever the Premier wants me to do, to the best of my ability,” he said.

“Manufacturing was taken out of State Development, so that could go back to State Development.

“Obviously I’m an avid sportsman, so Minister for Sports would be great.

“If I keep Regional Development and Manufacturing, Local Government fits in with that, because a lot of those manufacturing and regional development issues has most of the mayors and councillors that are outside south-east Queensland, so that would fit as well.”

“There’s a whole lot of different positions I wouldn’t mind, Training and Skills would fit in with Manufacturing and Regional Development as well.

No discussions took place about a cabinet reshuffle before the election, Mr Butcher said.

“We just got the election out of the way and obviously a lot of those sort of conversations will take place this week about going forward,” he said.

“I will make sure that the Premier is aware of what I would like and I will certainly tell her about those ones I have just mentioned.

“I think one of the other good ones, and I know Minister Crawfords there at the moment, but Fire and Emergency Services would be a good fit as a first response team leader at my previous job, I’ve got a passion for that sort of stuff.

“If the Premier came to me with an outfield one that doesn’t suit what I have done before I would be more than happy to pick it up, learn the ropes of it and get a fresh set of eyes on the portfolio and go from there.”

