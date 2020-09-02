What Ports Corp said about CCC inquiry

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation has stayed silent on the Crime and Corruption Commission and Queensland Treasury investigation involving former CEO and chairman Leo Zussino.

Mr Zussino issued a statement at 12.09am on Tuesday, stating the investigation had concluded.

“An investigation by Queensland Treasury, monitored by the Crime and Corruption Commission, has concluded with no action taken against Mr Leo Zussino,” the statement said.

The CCC responded to questions from The Observer with the following statement.

“The Crime and Corruption Commission referred allegations of corrupt conduct relating to the former Gladstone Ports Corporation Chairman and CEO to Queensland Treasury to investigate.

“The CCC determined it would monitor Queensland Treasury’s investigation.

“The CCC has reviewed the investigation conducted by Queensland Treasury and has determined it was conducted appropriately.

“It is not appropriate for the CCC to comment on the specifics of the allegations or the investigation conducted by Queensland Treasury.

“The CCC does not confirm or deny any potential complaint or investigation unless a party directly related to a matter makes it publicly known first.

“On that basis, the CCC declines to comment further.”

The Observer contacted the GPC with a number of questions following the release of Mr Zussino’s statement.

The questions included, who reported the alleged conduct, when was the conduct alleged to have occurred, who did the alleged conduct involve and what were the details of the alleged conduct.

The GPC replied to the questions with a brief statement.

“It would not be appropriate for GPC to comment on the specifics of the allegations or the investigation undertaken by Queensland Treasury,” a spokesperson said.

“We must respect the requirement for confidentiality in relation to such matters.”

