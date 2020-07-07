What our tipsters like at today’s big race meet in Rocky

Kedleston, pictured on his way to victory in the Eastland Maiden Plate at Yarra Valley Racecourse in 2018, will start in the first race at Rockhampton today. Picture: Brett Holburt/Racing Photos via Getty Images

HORSE RACING: A total of 126 horses have been declared for the biggest race meeting at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park today.

Sixty-four trainers have runners in action, and 22 jockeys will ride on the 10-race program.

The first race jumps at 11.10am, with our resident tipsters Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard and Vince Aspinall all expecting Charles Seven to take the honours in that one.

Here are their tips for the bumper program. Happy punting - and bet responsibly.

Tony McMahon’s selections

Race 1: Charles Seven, A Girl Like Alice, Love’s Best Hope, Stazzana

Race 2: Oswana, Nuclear, Beach Road, Legal Chance

Race 3: Scandina, Divine Ascot, Windchill, Bethia

Race 4: Bantu Bay, Art Of Dance, Tarfuto Bianco, Navy

Race 5: Kedleston, Tiger Love, Great Fox, Miraculous

Race 6: Diamond Account, Jetintoit, Don’t Doubt Maeve, Miss Star

Race 7: Casino Thoughts, Bat A Kat, Reach For Heaven, The Baker

Race 8: Little Hunter, Cinnamon Missile, Native Bee, Van Winkel

Race 9: Absolute Artie, Zourkhan (IRE), Hi Harry, Macho Tycoon

Race 10: Not Liable, Cinco Star, Sequalo’s Spirit, Trump Me

Russell Leonard’s selections

Race 1: Charles Seven, Geovanni, A Girl Like Alice, Stazzana

Race 2: Oswana, Beach Road, Shemademedoit, Nuclear

Race 3: Divine Ascot, Scandina, Windchill, Golden Treasure

Race 4: Bantu Bay, Navy, Tartufo Bianca, Art Of Dance

Race 5: Kedleston, Tycoon Flyer, Parisian Tycoon, Great Fox

Race 6: Miss Star, Diamond Account, Shivaji, Piginarki

Race 7: Bat A Kat, Casino Thoughts, Reach For Heaven, The Baker

Race 8: Kings County, Native Bee, Little Hunter, Magic Wu

Race 9: Absolute Artie, Zourkhan, Attique, Poetic Heart

Race 10: Not Liable, Sequalo’s Spirit, Cinco Star, Poetic Pete

Vince Aspinall’s selections

Race 1: Charles Seven, Stazzana, Geovanni, A Girl Like Alice

Race 2: Oswana, Legal Chance, Shemademedoit, Chesto’s Dream

Race 3: Windchill, Scandina, Evrynow’n’then, Divine Ascot

Race 4: Bantu Bay, Tartufo Bianco, Navy, Algeroba

Race 5: Kedleston, Tiger Love, Hazar, Parisian Tycoon

Race 6: Diamond Account, Miss Star, Craiglea Simmo, Jetintoit

Race 7: All Eez, Bat A Kat 3, The Baker, Jack Lancaster

Race 8: Kings County, Quidni, Connamon Missile, Little Hunter

Race 9: Absolute Artie, Macho Tycoon, Fastnet Flyer, Eschiele

Race 10: Sequalo’s Spirit, Svindal, Trump Me, Not Liable