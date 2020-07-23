Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man and his horse riding down Mitchell Street yesterday. Picture: Ashleigh Winn
The man and his horse riding down Mitchell Street yesterday. Picture: Ashleigh Winn
Offbeat

What? Just taking a stroll down Darwin’s ‘mane’ drag

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
23rd Jul 2020 7:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HORSE proved to be the perfect mode of transport for one outback cowboy as he presumably headed to one of Mitchell Street's esteemed watering holes on Tuesday.

Those blowing the froth off a couple of cold ones about 6pm were left surprised, as were motorists who chanced upon the unusual sight.

Darwin local Ashleigh Winn said the horse and the bloke riding it looked like they needed a drink.

"He looked like he needed a beer. There was bit of traffic at the time otherwise I would have said 'do you want a beer?'" he said.

He said he had watched the horse and man walk up Daly Street and down Mitchell Street.

The man on the horse waved back to punters as he trotted on towards the heart of Mitchell Street

Another eagle-eyed spectator said they had seen the man parked up at Shenannigans having a yarn to someone.

Originally published as What? Just taking a stroll down Darwin's 'mane' drag

More Stories

cbd darwin horse offbeat news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Wednesday, July 22.

        • 23rd Jul 2020 7:00 AM
        EXCLUSIVE: Fears business takeover will leave health gap

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Fears business takeover will leave health gap

        Health CQ based Artius Health has been bought by Advent Health.

        Second chance for Gladstone drug driver

        premium_icon Second chance for Gladstone drug driver

        Crime The fisherman said the incident was a ‘stupid lapse in judgment’.

        Essay as that: How you can get your hands on $2500

        premium_icon Essay as that: How you can get your hands on $2500

        News Residents are invited to enter into the competition, which has a $2500 prize purse.