What is your fondest sporting memory?

GRAND FINALISTS OF 2019: These two teams played off in an epic decider. Here, Brothers' rugby league Leith Hammelswang is tackled by Gladstone Valleys players in their top of the table A Grade match. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

GRAND FINALISTS OF 2019: These two teams played off in an epic decider. Here, Brothers' rugby league Leith Hammelswang is tackled by Gladstone Valleys players in their top of the table A Grade match. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

Hello folks.

I would love to share what you most favourite sporting moment was?

I doesn’t have to be in Gladstone. It can be anywhere but with a Gladstone connection.

Examples – most goals scored, kicked, most runs, biggest mark, biggest fightback, grand final heroics, biggest upsets?

Basically what I’m after from Gladstone’s athletes is:

– What are your fondest sporting moments – where and when and whether it was you playing or an elite athlete playing?

Hit me up with your comments, memories, pics, videos and I’ll share these up online on The Observer page.

My contact details are: 49703059 or nick.kossatch@gladstoneobserver.com.au

Thankyou

RELATED STORY: GRL trophy goes West in superb win over arch-enemy Brothers

RELATED STORY: It’s an all Devilicious grand final clash