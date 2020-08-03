What is Kevin Jorgensen fighting for in Gladstone?

WHEN Kevin Jorgensen saw what he claims is the truth about the Labor Party and selling out the workers of this region, he was determined to do something about it.

So he joined Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party.

The One Nation Candidate for Gladstone will go into the election fighting for local jobs and manufacturing, cheaper electricity, irrigation for farmers, Meals on Wheels, funding for infrastructure and fishing industry reforms.

The 59-year-old, long term Tannum Sands resident and union supporter was born in Rockhampton, has been married to wife Amanda for 31 years and has two sons - Trent and Brodie.

“I moved to Tannum Sands in 1990 to work at the Boyne smelters, and we quickly realised how wonderful it was living in a small seaside town like Boyne Island Tannum Sands,” he said.

“It is very relaxed and laid back.”

Mr Jorgensen was endorsed by Senator Hanson and One Nation as their candidate in May.

He will take on Labor incumbent member Glenn Butcher, LNP candidate Ron Harding and potentially a United Australia Party candidate if one is nominated, in the October 31 state election.

In the 2017 election, Mr Butcher won more than 64 per cent of first preferences, with One Nation second (20.42 per cent), the LNP third (11.57 per cent) and Greens fourth (3.71 per cent).

For the past 10 years he has worked as a warehouse officer on Curtis Island and enjoys fishing, gardening and spending time with his family as well as having friends over for a BBQ and a beer in his spare time.

An avid sports fan, Mr Jorgensen said he followed cricket and rugby league, however he liked watching all sports.

Mr Jorgensen said since Labor ‘turned its back on the mining and gas industries’, he found One Nation as a strong alternative for what he believes in.

“Since a young age, my father told me when I started working that you join a union and voted for Labor,” he said.

“Sadly, the unions are no longer the party for workers especially in the mining and gas industry.

“Labor have become anti-mining, anti-resources and anti-jobs due to their reliance on the Greens.”

Former Labor man runs for One Nation

Will the UAP run a candidate in Gladstone?

Who is LNP candidate Ron Harding?

Community groups that will get $86,000 in grants

59-year-old Curtis Island warehouse officer Kevin Jorgensen is the One Nation candidate for the seat of Gladstone in the 2020 Queensland election.

This realisation came with age and experience.

“Now that I am older and wiser, I have realised that the Labor Party doesn’t represent the worker due to the numerous agreements signed to send local jobs overseas, I have lost faith in them and found Pauline Hanson and One Nation to represent Australia and Queensland,” he said.

“I am still a proud union member and support the unions but I cannot support Labor as they have sold Australia and its workers out.”

In the lead up to the October 31 state election, Mr Jorgensen will campaign on a platform of cheap, reliable baseload electricity, creating jobs and manufacturing opportunities locally, fishing industry reforms, and improving facilities for community groups like Tannum Sands Meals on Wheels.

“I will fight to provide Gladstone and Queensland as a whole with cheap reliable baseload coal-fired power,” he said.

“Secondly, we need to invest into water infrastructure that will irrigate the state and give our farmers and small regional towns a reliable source of water.

“This can only be achieved through the construction of the Hybrid Bradfield Scheme which will create jobs in the farming industry and supercharge the state’s economy especially here in Gladstone.”

“I will also work with our fishing industry to reduce red tape and the unnecessary costs and restrictions that have been placed on them because of questionable data by the Palaszczuk Government.

“Job creation is very much high on my list of priorities as we need to invest and support bringing manufacturing back to our state.

“We have a fantastic world class asset in our Gladstone Harbour that would benefit any company wanting to create export markets which would boost our local economy.

“I will fight to get funding for extensions to Tannum Sands Meals on Wheels facility. “Currently, they are doing between 400 to 600 meals a month and the facility is inadequate for their needs as the demand for the service increases throughout the electorate.”

For more information visit The Kevin Jorgensen for Gladstone Facebook page.

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories