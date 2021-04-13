What Harry and Andrew won’t be doing at Philip's funeral

“No fuss”: how Prince Philip will be laid to rest

Prince Harry will reportedly not wear his military uniform when he walks behind Prince Philip's coffin.

The Duke of Sussex, who has arrived in London alone for the service on Saturday, will instead wear a suit after losing his official honours in the fallout of Megxit.

According to British media reports, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be the only senior male royals not wearing ceremonial outfits for the funeral of Prince Philip.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Edward, are all expected to wear their ceremonial outfits on the day.

The Duke of Sussex rose to the rank of Captain during his 10-year career with the British Army but was stripped of his honorary military positions when he and wife Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior royals.

Prince Andrew, who resigned from royal duties over his friendship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will also be wearing a suit instead of his naval uniform.

Prior to becoming a full-time working royal, Prince Andrew worked for two decades serving in the navy.

At the age of 22, he famously saw active service as a Sea King helicopter pilot in the Falklands War.

Since stepping down from royal duties, Prince Andrew has rarely been seen in public.

However the second son of the Queen and Prince Philip made a rare public appearance outside a church service on the weekend, speaking on his mother's behalf.

Prince Andrew told reporters that the Queen had described her husband's death as having left "a huge void in her life".

Charles, William and Harry will join the funeral procession while Prince Philip's coffin will be carried to St George's Chapel in a specially-modified Land Rover.

It will be the first time the youngest son of Prince Charles has seen his family members in person since his controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, which aired allegations of racism in the royal family.

