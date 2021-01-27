Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Horror crash scene draws residents in mourning
Crime

What happened when teen driver was found

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Jan 2021 3:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who crash-tackled a teenager minutes after he allegedly killed two pedestrians with a stolen car said he had no idea of the terrible tragedy that had unfolded streets away.

Kingston Ave resident Adam Lauriston said he spotted a teenager in his courtyard around 5.30pm.

"I had no idea what had happened," he said.

Adam Lauriston found a teenager accused of killing a couple in a horrific crash at Alexandra Hills in his court yard. Picture: John Gass
Adam Lauriston found a teenager accused of killing a couple in a horrific crash at Alexandra Hills in his court yard. Picture: John Gass

"It wasn't until after I was walking back that my neighbour grabbed me and (told me two people had been killed)."

Mr Lauriston said the teenage boy had been in his courtyard and ran down Kingston Ave.

"A neighbour came out and pulled me off of him and then cops arrived about 10 minutes later."

Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter died after being hit by an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday.
Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter died after being hit by an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday.

Mr Lauriston and a neighbour detained the teenager until police arrived.

"I stood there and just explained to him [not to leave] … so he just sat there and didn't move anymore really," he said.

He said the teenager appeared confused.

The scene of the crash on Finucane Rd at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Steve Pohlner
The scene of the crash on Finucane Rd at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Mr Lauriston said when police arrived, they described the nearby crash scene as "the worst thing we've seen in a long time".

"At the end of the day, it's up to the court to do their job now."

Flowers at a makeshift where a couple walking their dog were hit and killed on Tuesday. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire
Flowers at a makeshift where a couple walking their dog were hit and killed on Tuesday. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire


Originally published as What happened when teen driver was found

More Stories

court crime editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man blows nearly three times over limit

        Premium Content Man blows nearly three times over limit

        News Guy Plaxton was breathalysed after police found him at a servo.

        FIRST DAY IN PICS: Gladstone students return to school

        Premium Content FIRST DAY IN PICS: Gladstone students return to school

        Community Thousands of Gladstone students pulled on their backpacks and tied up their laces...

        PHOTOS: Australia Day Family Fun Day

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Australia Day Family Fun Day

        News Hundreds of people were at Gladstone Regional Council’s Australia Day Family Fun...

        GALLERY: Australia Day at East Shores

        Premium Content GALLERY: Australia Day at East Shores

        News Gladstone families turned out in droves to lap up the warm Australia Day sun at...