What happened to yesterday's predicted storm?

MISSED OUT: Gladstone might have avoided damaging winds and hailstorms, but 30mm of rain fell across the region - 11mm at Boyne Island. Heath Pukallus

GLADSTONE missed out on severe storms that brought damaging winds and hail to other parts of the region on Sunday.

The system split up and weakened just before it was able to reach the city.

"Sitting out at Little Creek watching it go around us as we speak,” Lyticia Stockdale said on Facebook.

Despite this, around 30mm of rain fell overnight on Saturday, with the most falling at Boyne Island, receiving 11mm of rain, surprising forecasters at the Bureau of Meteorology.

"There was a lot of activity around Baralaba, where storms delivered 40mm of rain," a spokesperson said.

"But as far as rainfall on the coast, Gladstone certainly did well."

Despite the rain, Gladstone was sunny, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

While in nearby Rockhampton, the same system brought 2cm of hail to Gracemere.

For the rest of the week, the bureau predicts fine weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, with maximum temperatures in the low thirties.

However, showers and possible storms are predicted to roll in to Gladstone on Thursday and Friday, with an 80-95% chance of rain, and maximum temperatures in the mid twenties.

If you're planning events on the weekend, make sure you have an umbrella and gumboots ready with those showers expected to continue into Saturday and Sunday.