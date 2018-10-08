Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISSED OUT: Gladstone might have avoided damaging winds and hailstorms, but 30mm of rain fell across the region - 11mm at Boyne Island.
MISSED OUT: Gladstone might have avoided damaging winds and hailstorms, but 30mm of rain fell across the region - 11mm at Boyne Island. Heath Pukallus
Weather

What happened to yesterday's predicted storm?

Mark Zita
by
8th Oct 2018 1:00 PM

GLADSTONE missed out on severe storms that brought damaging winds and hail to other parts of the region on Sunday.

The system split up and weakened just before it was able to reach the city.

"Sitting out at Little Creek watching it go around us as we speak,” Lyticia Stockdale said on Facebook.

Despite this, around 30mm of rain fell overnight on Saturday, with the most falling at Boyne Island, receiving 11mm of rain, surprising forecasters at the Bureau of Meteorology.

"There was a lot of activity around Baralaba, where storms delivered 40mm of rain," a spokesperson said.

"But as far as rainfall on the coast, Gladstone certainly did well."

Despite the rain, Gladstone was sunny, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

While in nearby Rockhampton, the same system brought 2cm of hail to Gracemere.

For the rest of the week, the bureau predicts fine weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, with maximum temperatures in the low thirties.

However, showers and possible storms are predicted to roll in to Gladstone on Thursday and Friday, with an 80-95% chance of rain, and maximum temperatures in the mid twenties.

If you're planning events on the weekend, make sure you have an umbrella and gumboots ready with those showers expected to continue into Saturday and Sunday.

gladstone hail weather winds
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS: Car accident at Turkey Beach

    BREAKING NEWS: Car accident at Turkey Beach

    Breaking Accident occurred at around 2pm.

    • 8th Oct 2018 2:38 PM
    How one community group honoured their passionate mate

    premium_icon How one community group honoured their passionate mate

    News Car club holds mystery breakfast for one of their own.

    'Pride': Housing commission tenants show off gardens

    'Pride': Housing commission tenants show off gardens

    News 'The pride they've taken is amazing.'

    Local Partners