What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

THE potential whereabouts of Sharon Edwards' mobile phone the day after she was last seen alive was yesterday discussed at length in the Supreme Court murder trial of John Wallace Edwards.

Phone records were examined in detail with an expert indicating her phone was detected moving in a northerly direction from the Grafton area in the early hours of the morning after her disappearance.

Mr Edwards has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder and the trial continues before Justice Robert Hulme.

Senior Sergeant Scott Douglas who has been leading the investigation was called to give evidence on records compiled from the phones of both the victim and the accused for the three days from the night of her disappearance.

Sgt. Douglas told the court of the location and terrain surrounding a number of mobile phone towers including those in the vicinity of Good Intent Pub where Mrs Edwards was last seen alive.

Sharon Edwards

She had spent the night out with her boyfriend William "Billy" Mills and another friend, the court has previously heard.

Mr Mills this week gave evidence telling the court he and Mrs Edwards were in love and planned to spend the rest of their lives together and retire in Forster.

Next to give evidence via audio visual link was telecommunications expert Raymond Chu-wa Chang, a senior technical specialist with Optus.

Mr Chang has a Bachelor of Electronic Engineering and has worked for Optus for the past 21 years.

He was instrumental in developing both the 2G and 3G phone networks.

The prosecution drilled down on the records that showed a number of pings coming from her phone in the early hours of Sunday morning.

John Edwards denies killing his wife. Picture: Nathan Edwards

According to Mr Chang's evidence the data from Mrs Edwards' phone indicates her phone was moving in a northerly direction from Grafton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

One ping was detected at the base station at Ulmara at 4.10am then another not long afterwards further north at Woodford Island.

Mr Chang indicated that, in relation to previous pings from her phone in the preceding hours, this was consistent with her phone moving consistently in a northerly direction.

The Coutts Crossing primary school teacher went missing on the night of March 14, 2015 after a night out at a south Grafton pub. Her body has never been located.