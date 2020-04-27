‘What happened?’: 66yo in court again after 15 years

A 66-year-old man who stayed out of trouble for 15 years found himself before the courts again on Friday.

Anthony Robbins pleaded guilty to stealing by tenants or lodgers in Gladstone Magistrates court by phone.

The court heard Robbins stole an antique bed frame and washing machine worth more than $1000 which had been lent to him to use in the property he was letting between April 27 and July 29, 2018.

The prosecution said Robbins should have to pay a high fine to be made aware the value of the property he had taken.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had a difficult upbringing and spent his childhood in boys homes.

She said Robbins, a former truck driver now pensioner, accepted the items had gone missing from the home however was not sure how as at the relevant time he was in custody.

She said Robbins was not sure how the items went missing but could not contest the charge and was remorseful for his actions and willing to pay back the victim.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey asked Robbins "what happened?"

"Fifteen years of nothing and then you went off the rails," Mr Manthey said.

He was sentenced to 12 months probation and a conviction was recorded.