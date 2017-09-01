What Gladstone residents need to know about drone flying

Nev Vogler holds his Kawasaki Hein model warbird, in preparation for this weekendâ€™s Gladstone Model Aero Club meet. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

DID YOU know there was a designated area in Gladstone where you could fly drones?

With all of the confusion in regulations regarding privacy issues, restricted flying areas and differences in commercial or recreational use, it's nice to know there's a safe place you can go and use your drone which you likely forked out a hefty sum of cash for.

Not to mention how to actually get the drone up in the air, control it and most importantly, keep it from becoming a safety hazard.

The Gladstone Airport Corporation had a close call in December last year after an illegally operated drone was spotted flying above a plane at night time.

Gladstone police and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority were notified about the incident at the time, which, if caught, could cost the drone operator up to $8000 given it is an offence to fly within 5.5km of an airport without approval.

"(This person) has broken every regulation and although there weren't any delays...when you start breaking down the costs if a plane is damaged or flights are delayed, it's a lot of money,” Manager of Gladstone airport operations Darren Crane told The Observer on Christmas Eve.

But what about illegal backyard drone flying? Is it such a crime to test out your Christmas or Birthday present in the confines of your own home?

Perhaps not, but there are guidelines you need to follow.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority outlines all of these guidelines and laws, and even suggests that those learning to fly should join a local club to learn the ins and outs from an experienced flyer.

Luckily enough Gladstone is home to one of those, the Gladstone Model Aero Club, located along Guerassimoff Rd.

Club member Paul Dowley said the club continues to grow not only in numbers, by also in the diversity of models seen at the grounds.

"These range from standard balsa aircraft to electric powered foam models, helicopters, and the new drones and aircraft with and without FPV facilities,” he said.

"At the club we have a huge shaded pit area for members provides protection from the sun and under cover seating for visitors.

"We have a large grass camp ground, a huge airstrip with main and cross wind runways, dedicated helicopter pad and lots of room in the huge outfield for general flying, pylon racing, powered gliders, helicopters and drone flying and racing.

Mr Dowley said even though the club has been around for more than two decades, not many people know about the facility.

"...Our view is to offer an alternative to backyard flying that may endanger the public and to provide a safe place to fly with education and training available if necessary.”

For more information contact gladstonemodel aeroclub@hotmail.com, or go to the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com /gladstonemodelaeroclub/.