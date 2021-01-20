What girl from lolly ad looks like now

Remember the adorable, little girl known for the catchphrase, "Don't chop the dinosaur, Daddy?"

Well, she is all grown up now.

The memorable line was part of an advert for the National Confectionery Company in which the young girl begged her father not to chop a dinosaur-shaped lolly in half.

To make you feel that much older, it aired in 2005 - exactly 16 years ago.

But despite being nominated for an AFI Award for Best Young Actor at the time, Joanna Hunt-Prokhovnik, decided to give up acting and has now taken a more spiritual path.

Joanna Hunt-Prokhovnik appeared in the 2005 ‘Chop It’ campaign for the National Confectionary Company. Picture: Supplied

The 25-year-old is studying integral energetics, which is a form of stress-reduction therapy.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the Melbourne-based student has also worked in administration for several companies.

Her list of qualifications also extends to a certificate in property services for real estate, as well as being a volunteer at Life Saving Victoria.

Joanna was just 10 years old when she appeared in the popular advert, according to her IMDb profile, which marked her first professional work as an actor.

The 25-year-old is now studying integral energetics, a type of holistic therapy that reduces stress. Picture: LinkedIn

She then went on to appear in the 2005 film Three Dollars alongside Australian actor David Wenham and English-Australian actress Frances O'Connor.

It was for this role that Joanna was nominated for an AFI Award for Best Young Actor, her profile read.

That same year she also worked with Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill and Emily Blunt in the film Irresistible (2006) - in it she played Sarandon's on-screen daughter.

She became known for the famous catchphrase, ‘Don’t chop the dinosaur, Daddy.’ Picture: Supplied

Joanna reappeared in a second TV commercial for the Natural Confectionary Company in 2008.

Meanwhile, the little girl who became famous for saying four words in an iconic Old El Paso ad, is now 20 and is working in retail in Sydney.

Most Aussies will remember Mia Agraviador for her Spanish catchphrase, "Porque no los dos?" which translates to "Why not both?" in the popular taco ad.

While she may be 20, the child star is still proud to call herself that "taco girl".

"Hi! Yes, I'm the 'Porque No Los Dos?' Taco Girl," her Instagram profile reads.

Mia Agraviador was six years old when she became famous for the Old El Paso taco ad. Picture: Old El Paso

According to her account, she is working at JD Sports and has a passion for dance, regularly sharing videos of herself performing hip hop and urban routines.

Since her popular one-liner, Ms Agraviador, who is also successful artist, has gone on to appear in other commercials in which she revisits her signature catchphrase.

The 20-year-old revealed to Pedestrian that she a passion for art with one of her pieces from 2015, a finalist for the Young Archibald Prize.

Joanna also has a certificate in property services for real estate, as well as having volunteered at Life Saving Victoria. Picture: Facebook