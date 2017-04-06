27°
What food we want at new servo

6th Apr 2017 3:29 PM
WITH the planned service station on Dawson Hwy chasing food outlets, we asked what our readers wanted to see there and we were flooded with responses.

Krisy Kreme was definitely a popular choice for one of the three outlets.

Boost Juice and Nandos were the other popular choices.

However, one cheeky answer to what thy wanted at the service station was cheap fuel.

Kellie Shepherd: Krispy Kreme!

Michael Kornbrekke: Sushi train.

Jay Booth: If you want A Boost Juice go drink a can of coke, there's less sugar in that

Dan Williams: Nandos!

Paul Marsh: McDonald's

Tom Thompson: Cheaper fuel price

Lorrae Briscoe: Definitely Krispy Kreme!

Ann Sharman: Sumo Salad or Healthy Habits

Mathew Simper: A Sizzler would be nice but unlikely

Carolyn Blanch: Subway and Hungry Jacks as there is only one of them. Not heaps like Maccas.

Erin Perry: Nandos and Pizza, Pasta please.

Ryan Wallace: Krispy Kreme with a decent selection.

Meg Clarke: Nandos of course.

Michael Weir: Nandos!!

Libby Cattermole: Taco Bell

Kat Boyes: Sumo Salad!

Lace Ursula: Boost Juice!

Shannae Saltner: Something healthy

Jenna-Lee Thompson: Sumo Salad

Cat Heslin: Krispy Kreme, Boost Juice, Nandos.

Simone Birkin-Mackie: Subway, sushi and Boost Juice.

Cat Pjevac: Nandos, Boost Juice, sumo salad

Adam Keogh: Cheap fuel

Jaimie Burgess: Boost Juice and Nandos

Gina Travers: Oportos

Dave Joe King: What we need is the servo to be a 7/11.

Tricia Van Der Mark: Sushi train, boost juice and a coffee shop

Lorraine Givney: Jamie Oliver's

Erin Perry: The Groove Train

Terri Samuel: Zarraffas

Amy Paul Ella How'dy: Sushi Train

Jamie Atkinson: Boost Juice, sushi train and nandos

Reeba Rebecca: Sumo salad!

Marilyn Stewart: Aussie Fish N Chips

Gemma Maines: Subway

Shayla Daldry: Boost juice

Josh Stimo: Pizza, Hungry Jacks and KFC

Lisa Warman: Sushi train

Kerry Noye: Subway, taco bell, Krispy Creme

