What food we want at new servo

WITH the planned service station on Dawson Hwy chasing food outlets, we asked what our readers wanted to see there and we were flooded with responses.
Krisy Kreme was definitely a popular choice for one of the three outlets.
Boost Juice and Nandos were the other popular choices.
However, one cheeky answer to what thy wanted at the service station was cheap fuel.
Kellie Shepherd: Krispy Kreme!
Michael Kornbrekke: Sushi train.
Jay Booth: If you want A Boost Juice go drink a can of coke, there's less sugar in that
Dan Williams: Nandos!
Paul Marsh: McDonald's
Tom Thompson: Cheaper fuel price
Lorrae Briscoe: Definitely Krispy Kreme!
Ann Sharman: Sumo Salad or Healthy Habits
Mathew Simper: A Sizzler would be nice but unlikely
Carolyn Blanch: Subway and Hungry Jacks as there is only one of them. Not heaps like Maccas.
Erin Perry: Nandos and Pizza, Pasta please.
Ryan Wallace: Krispy Kreme with a decent selection.
Meg Clarke: Nandos of course.
Michael Weir: Nandos!!
Libby Cattermole: Taco Bell
Kat Boyes: Sumo Salad!
Lace Ursula: Boost Juice!
Shannae Saltner: Something healthy
Jenna-Lee Thompson: Sumo Salad
Cat Heslin: Krispy Kreme, Boost Juice, Nandos.
Simone Birkin-Mackie: Subway, sushi and Boost Juice.
Cat Pjevac: Nandos, Boost Juice, sumo salad
Adam Keogh: Cheap fuel
Jaimie Burgess: Boost Juice and Nandos
Gina Travers: Oportos
Dave Joe King: What we need is the servo to be a 7/11.
Tricia Van Der Mark: Sushi train, boost juice and a coffee shop
Lorraine Givney: Jamie Oliver's
Erin Perry: The Groove Train
Terri Samuel: Zarraffas
Amy Paul Ella How'dy: Sushi Train
Jamie Atkinson: Boost Juice, sushi train and nandos
Reeba Rebecca: Sumo salad!
Marilyn Stewart: Aussie Fish N Chips
Gemma Maines: Subway
Shayla Daldry: Boost juice
Josh Stimo: Pizza, Hungry Jacks and KFC
Lisa Warman: Sushi train
Kerry Noye: Subway, taco bell, Krispy Creme