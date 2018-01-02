What does the future hold for our national parks?

TOURIST VALUES: Curtis Island has what it takes to attract tourists.

TOURIST VALUES: Curtis Island has what it takes to attract tourists. Darryl Branthwaite

IT'D be a wonderful opportunity for people," Darryl Branthwaite said about the possibility of opening up Queensland's national parks to more tourism ventures.

The debate over how we should view our national parks was sparked by Tourism and Events Queensland chairman Brett Godfrey's recent comments that Queensland is not capitalising on its parks' potential.

The Gladstone region, which is rich in national parks, could benefit, Mr Branthwaite said.

"There's some amazing national parks that probably have got excellent access but no accommodation and not everybody wants to camp," he said.

Mr Branthwaite said if national parks could add more to the experience in visiting the region "it is going to add to our economic viability".

He suggested some of the parks that could be modified included Curtis Island National Park and Castle Tower National Park.

Curtis Island ... is a wilderness and it'd be nice to have some sort of infrastructure on there, for tourists," he said.

"It's not all about accommodation either. It could be a guiding experience, or another experience like a zip line."

However, he acknowledged that any development would need to be conducted with "a lot of care".

Graeme Bartrim, president of National Parks Association Of Queensland, said he did not think it was possible to carry out any significant development without negatively impacting the parks.

"National parks are predominantly there for nature conservation," he said.

"For people to enjoy and experience that nature, by putting in more infrastructure, there will be impacts in national parks and most likely the impacts will be on the biodiversity values.

"For example if you think about putting lodges in, you need transport, you need waste disposal, you need power and there will be management issues around controlling people's behaviour."

Mr Bartrim said he did not dispute the fact that opening up the parks to more activities would bring in more tourism.

But he said, of the 1,727,000 km2 of the state, approximately six per cent is protected by strong legislation such as that applying to national parks."

"Let's think about this - over 1,600,000 km2 of the state is available for our activities - agriculture, mining, urban development and so on - and around 100,000 is available for native plants and animals."

"If we then add another threat, it's another imposition on natural systems."

Brett Godfrey is expected to meet soon with Queensland environment minister Leeanne Enoch to discuss his tourism ideas.