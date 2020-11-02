What do you want Glenn Butcher to deliver?

Re-elected Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher delivers his victory speech to family, friends and volunteers at the Gladstone Yacht Club on October 31, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THE QUEENSLAND election 2020 has been declared, giving the people of Gladstone the opportunity to ask MP Glenn Butcher what they want him to deliver over the next four years.

Currently the Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Mr Butcher is in a strong, senior position as part of the Palaszczuk Government to lobby for funding for the port city.

The Premier has promised to get straight back to work for Queensland today in a majority Labor Government, so The Observer would like to hear from readers about what they want Mr Butcher to deliver.

The taxpayers of Gladstone pay the wages of Mr Butcher and every other state MP so let’s put him to work to advocate to make the region the best he possibly can.

Are you unemployed and would like to see Mr Butcher delivering jobs and prosperity for the people of Gladstone?

Do you have health issues and are you fed up with travelling hundreds of kilometres for treatment?

With summer upon us, electricity demands increase, so what do you want to be done about power prices?

Has your business been decimated by COVID and would you like to see more support for small businesses to flourish and create more jobs?

Is your sporting or recreational pursuit in need of funding to improve facilities to attract more participants and make it safer for those involved?

Are you sick of the state of local roads or would you like the state government to contribute more to improve the Bruce Highway?

Would you like to be able to purchase more locally made products through a massive boost in Queensland manufacturing?

Do you think critical emergency services and volunteer services are adequately funded to provide their assistance to the community in times of need?

What can the government do to help boost local tourism and help launch the region out of the COVID induced slump?

Is enough being done to prevent climate change and protect the world’s largest living organism on our doorstep, the Great Barrier Reef?

Mr Butcher said he has previously implemented the “Butcher’s Paper” initiative, where he asked the people of Gladstone what they wanted.

“We did that prior to the 2017 election, I put out what I called ‘Butchers Paper’,” he said.

“So whenever we would go to the markets or go somewhere I would get people to write down what they were looking for to make Gladstone a better place, or bring more opportunities.

“It was a very good campaign and got a lot of good ideas.

“I am more than happy to hear what people say and what they’re looking for.”

Send in your requests via email to rodney.stevens@news.com.au by noon on Thursday and The Observer will ensure Mr Butcher is acutely aware of what the people who voted him in, want.

