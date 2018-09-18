Menu
CHANGING TIMES: Members of The Observer's editorial team from left: Matt Taylor, Michael Richards, Greg Bray, Nick Kossatch, Glen Porteous, Matt Harris, Hannah Sbeghen, FRONT: Megan Sheehan, Tegan Annett. Mike Richards GLA170918STAFF
CHANGING TIMES: Members of The Observer's editorial team from left: Matt Taylor, Michael Richards, Greg Bray, Nick Kossatch, Glen Porteous, Matt Harris, Hannah Sbeghen, FRONT: Megan Sheehan, Tegan Annett. Mike Richards GLA170918STAFF
A new Premium era for The Observer online

18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

MEET the region's most dedicated news-gathering team.

The Observer's 10-strong editorial staff has a commitment for you: if it happens here, you'll know it first with us - because we're for you.

After more than 150 years serving this community, and knowing through rich data what stories and subjects interest you, it's a pledge we're happy to make.

And as we move into a new era online, it's a pledge worth repeating.

Today we move to a Premium online digital subscription product. This means the metered model we have used for the past three years is no more.

Under Premium, you will see more articles with a rainbow coloured Plus sign next to them. This means the story is available to subscribers only. But any story without a Plus sign is able to be read for free.

Nothing changes for current digital subscribers, who get to access everything under the same arrangement we have with them now.

It's worth reiterating the value you get with The Observer Unlimited.

Full access to our website and the Courier-Mail's.

As well as full site access, you get full access to the digital print editions of The Observer, as well as our sister paper The Courier-Mail.

Our app is essential for users wanting the best experience, it allows you to sign up for the latest breaking news as well as follow topics of interest to you.

 

HERE FIRST: Keep up to date with news from around the Gladstone region with The Observer Unlimited. Aerial Media Gladstone
HERE FIRST: Keep up to date with news from around the Gladstone region with The Observer Unlimited. Aerial Media Gladstone

Your digital subscription gives you unlimited access to stories across the News network, including The Daily Telegraph, Herald-Sun and other News Corp sites.

We also want to urge readers to remember that their subscription, once they have activated their Courier-Mail part of it, gives you access to our SuperCoach footy tipping competitions.

With the Big Bash League about to start, it's the ideal time to sign up.

Great rewards on offer

The Observer Unlimited is a special club. Members get access to free tickets, discounts and benefits worth hundreds of dollars a year through News Corp's member-only +Rewards site.

Rewards include free eBooks curated by HarperCollins and Harlequin, 12-month digital magazine subscriptions to magazine titles, ticket giveaways to major sporting matches and discounted tickets.

And the rewards are updated each month.

Why we need your support

We're making this change because serious journalism costs money. For the good of this town we need help to keep the journalism numbers high.

It should lead to a more informed community, because those just using their handful of free stories a month (under the meter) are missing out on great local stories and information.

Join the 67,000 readers who access The Observer in print or online each month.

They do it because of how we champion our people and our region. From the streets of Gladstone, into the Callide Valley and across to Agnes Water and the Southern Great Barrier Reef, no one cares more than The Observer.

To find out more about becoming an Observer subscriber or to access parts of your Observer subscription you've just read about, feel free to call our friendly customer service staff during normal business hours on 1300 361 604.

You can also sign up here.

