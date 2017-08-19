What to do the day before the Botanic to Bridge

BOTANIC to Bridge is officially just around the corner, and while we know there isn't much point to any last-minute training the day before the race, there are some things you can do to prepare your mind and body.

Just because you're physically fit doesn't necessarily mean you've squeezed every last drop of preparation out of your plan for the B2B.

So, in order to achieve the goal you've set for yourself, here's eight things to do today in anticipation of tomorrow's race:

1. Rest

Take the day off from activity and let your body rest in anticipation of what awaits it. Pre-race nerves are highly likely as you go to sleep tonight too, so head to bed earlier than normal and give yourself more time to fall asleep. As a guideline, aim for about eight hours of zzz's. You don't want to show up tired and under-rested tomorrow morning because your brain just wouldn't switch off.

2. Fuel

Lunch the day before a race is extremely important. It determines how much energy your body has stored up and will be readily accessible to use as fuel during the race. Also, make sure your lunch is the last large meal you have. It's important to fuel your body throughout the day and tomorrow morning, but you don't want to feel heavy or full at the start line either.

3. Get organised

The morning of the race is going to be packed with pre-race jitters. Don't stress yourself out even more by not having prepared the night before. Have everything you're going to wear laid out and ready to go. Make sure any food, snacks or drinks you're wanting to take with you are already packed and waiting in the kitchen. Have your bag prepared and filled with all your race-day essentials. Do all this and you'll be sure to get to the event in one piece and a calm mind.

4. Hydrate

This sounds like a no-brainer but you'd be surprised by how many people think they've drunk enough but actually haven't. Make sure you carry a water bottle around with you the day before the race. It's recommended you sip from it as frequently as possible. Don't get concerned you're needing to go to the bathroom more either. It's ideal you're as hydrated as possible for your run. Also, on race day, make sure you wake up and have at least two glasses of water immediately. After that, make sure you sip on your water slowly. At this point, you don't want to drink too much but you do want to be hydrated. 30 minutes before the race, have a few last sips and put the bottle away. (This does not mean don't drink during the race! It's recommended once you're on your way to have water a few times during your run.)

5. Relax

Relax, yes. Alcohol, no. For your sake, don't consume any booze the night before the race. It'll dehydrate you and it has no nutritional benefit in terms of pre-race fuel. Rather, kick back with mates and let you mind focus on things other than the race.

6. Review your plan

Familiarise yourself with the course map and go over your personal goals for the race. What do you want to achieve on the run? Do you want to beat a specific time? Do you want to run the whole way without walking or stopping? Do you have different goals for different parts of the race? Do you just want to have fun and make it a positive experience? Whatever it is, go over it in your mind today. Make sure your mental state is on the same page as your plan. That way you'll stay accountable and are way more likely to not only have fun but achieve what you came to do.

7. Stretch

If you don't typicall stretch a lot, take this with a pinch of salt. Lightly stretch you legs. Make sure you hold each position for at least 15 seconds, but don't push too hard. You want to feel a gentle stretch. Nothing more, nothing less. Some good body parts to stretch and loosen up today are your quadriceps (thighs, your hamstrings and glutes (butt and back of your things), your hip flexors, your calves, your lower back, and your neck. We recommend going on Youtube and looking up some simple stretches for each of these muscle groups. Do it while your watching TV, do it before bed, whatever, just make sure you allocate some time toward preparing your body. Also, it doesn't hurt running through some dynamic stretches before the run tomorrow morning. Rather than static positions, look up some movements that stretch your body while moving.

8. Be positive

Only positive thoughts. You've come this far. The training is what's hard. The run is about celebrating all your hard work and commitment and proving to yourself you can do it, you can do what you set out to achieve. The battle is in your head, not your heart and definitely not your legs. Stay mentally strong and positive and go kill it!