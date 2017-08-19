25°
Lifestyle

What to do the day before the Botanic to Bridge

Sarah Steger
| 19th Aug 2017 1:16 PM
GET MOVING: The Chronicle's Kick the Kilos challenge starts today.
GET MOVING: The Chronicle's Kick the Kilos challenge starts today.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BOTANIC to Bridge is officially just around the corner, and while we know there isn't much point to any last-minute training the day before the race, there are some things you can do to prepare your mind and body.

Just because you're physically fit doesn't necessarily mean you've squeezed every last drop of preparation out of your plan for the B2B. 

So, in order to achieve the goal you've set for yourself, here's eight things to do today in anticipation of tomorrow's race:

1. Rest

Take the day off from activity and let your body rest in anticipation of what awaits it. Pre-race nerves are highly likely as you go to sleep tonight too, so head to bed earlier than normal and give yourself more time to fall asleep. As a guideline, aim for about eight hours of zzz's. You don't want to show up tired and under-rested tomorrow morning because your brain just wouldn't switch off. 

2. Fuel

Lunch the day before a race is extremely important. It determines how much energy your body has stored up and will be readily accessible to use as fuel during the race. Also, make sure your lunch is the last large meal you have. It's important to fuel your body throughout the day and tomorrow morning, but you don't want to feel heavy or full at the start line either.

3. Get organised

The morning of the race is going to be packed with pre-race jitters. Don't stress yourself out even more by not having prepared the night before. Have everything you're going to wear laid out and ready to go. Make sure any food, snacks or drinks you're wanting to take with you are already packed and waiting in the kitchen. Have your bag prepared and filled with all your race-day essentials. Do all this and you'll be sure to get to the event in one piece and a calm mind.

4. Hydrate

This sounds like a no-brainer but you'd be surprised by how many people think they've drunk enough but actually haven't. Make sure you carry a water bottle around with you the day before the race. It's recommended you sip from it as frequently as possible. Don't get concerned you're needing to go to the bathroom more either. It's ideal you're as hydrated as possible for your run. Also, on race day, make sure you wake up and have at least two glasses of water immediately. After that, make sure you sip on your water slowly. At this point, you don't want to drink too much but you do want to be hydrated. 30 minutes before the race, have a few last sips and put the bottle away. (This does not mean don't drink during the race! It's recommended once you're on your way to have water a few times during your run.)

5. Relax

Relax, yes. Alcohol, no. For your sake, don't consume any booze the night before the race. It'll dehydrate you and it has no nutritional benefit in terms of pre-race fuel. Rather, kick back with mates and let you mind focus on things other than the race.

6. Review your plan

Familiarise yourself with the course map and go over your personal goals for the race. What do you want to achieve on the run? Do you want to beat a specific time? Do you want to run the whole way without walking or stopping? Do you have different goals for different parts of the race? Do you just want to have fun and make it a positive experience? Whatever it is, go over it in your mind today. Make sure your mental state is on the same page as your plan. That way you'll stay accountable and are way more likely to not only have fun but achieve what you came to do.

7. Stretch

If you don't typicall stretch a lot, take this with a pinch of salt. Lightly stretch you legs. Make sure you hold each position for at least 15 seconds, but don't push too hard. You want to feel a gentle stretch. Nothing more, nothing less. Some good body parts to stretch and loosen up today are your quadriceps (thighs, your hamstrings and glutes (butt and back of your things), your hip flexors, your calves, your lower back, and your neck. We recommend going on Youtube and looking up some simple stretches for each of these muscle groups. Do it while your watching TV, do it before bed, whatever, just make sure you allocate some time toward preparing your body. Also, it doesn't hurt running through some dynamic stretches before the run tomorrow morning. Rather than static positions, look up some movements that stretch your body while moving.

8. Be positive

Only positive thoughts. You've come this far. The training is what's hard. The run is about celebrating all your hard work and commitment and proving to yourself you can do it, you can do what you set out to achieve. The battle is in your head, not your heart and definitely not your legs. Stay mentally strong and positive and go kill it!

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  botanic to bridge gladstone region run

Nightclub attack leaves victim drinking through straw

Nightclub attack leaves victim drinking through straw

The coward punch on an unsuspecting target was part of a Gladstone man's 'downward slope', the court heard.

'Captured, shackled': Bird dies from shocking animal cruelty

A small finch was found in Tannum Sands with his feet shackled together with cable ties in a fatal animal cruelty case.

Animal cruelty case leaves residents shocked.

Driver's luck runs out, leads to impounded car, court notice

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo.

Disqualified license doesn't stop man from driving on our roads.

'Perfect storm': Conditions mark the start of bushfire season

QFRS Gladstone Fire Station firefighter John Lanzon.

Dryness, low humidity and less rainfall mark start of fire season.

Local Partners

Buzzing local lady recycles old idea into modern, revamped product

A woman on a mission has embarked on the journey to reduce the amount of plastic people use in their homes by recycling an old concept into a modern product.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

GALLERY: Vietnam War veterans reminisce on fallen mates

LEST WE FORGET: Vietnam Veterans Day - Anzac Park, Gladstone - August 18, 2017.

GLADSTONE remembers and honours Vietnam War veterans.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

TAYLOR Swift has completely disappeared off social media — and her fans don’t know what to think.

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

5 Star Abode With A 5 Star Shed - Act Now!

105 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 6 $450,000

Dreaming of owning your own 5-Star family home situated on a large 1058m2 block with covered parking for 5+ vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $154,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 $80,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

GLADSTONE BUSINESS PARK - 10 SIDE STREET

10 Side Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + ... PLEASE CALL

MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + 72M2 HARDSTAND UNIT 2 : 206M2 UNIT 3 : 206M2 UNIT 4a : 281M2 SHOWROOM/OFFICES...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Great Family Home With A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

8 Mycumbene Way, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 Offers Around...

If you love to entertain friends and enjoy the beautiful climate that we have here in Gladstone then I would highly recommend a close inspection of 8 Mycumbene...

The Magic of Living at The Pines

51/32 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $210,000

The Pines is a prestige residential complex that offers Resort Style Living all year round with full-time management and security system If you are considering...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry