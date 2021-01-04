What CQ can expect from TC Imogen weather system

While Central Queensland is not expected to record significant falls as a result of the Tropical Cyclone Imogen weather system in North Queensland, the region will not miss out on rain as a separate system moves up from the south.

On Sunday, TC Imogen developed in the southeast Gulf of Carpentaria as a Category 1 system and crossed the coast overnight.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the system was continuing to track in an easterly direction towards the north tropical coast, and was expected to be reclassified as a tropical low later today.

While remnants of TC Imogen could reach the Whitsundays, the system is not expected to have much impact on Central Queensland.

BOM meteorologist Peter Claassen said interesting weather was expected in CQ later in the week.

He said it would start to heat up from mid week, ahead of a surface trough moving into the region.

In Rockhampton, temperatures are forecast to reach 36C midweek, about four degrees above average, with temperatures ranging between two to four degrees above average across the Capricornia district.

“From Thursday a trough will move through the region with a high chance of showers and storms,” Mr Claassen said.

“On Thursday and into Friday there is about a 70 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorm and that is the surface trough moving up and combining with the moist tropical air mass.”

Mr Claassen said widespread falls of 20-50mm were expected, with the potential for isolated falls of 100mm or more.

He noted the weather would cool down with the trough, which would stick around into the weekend.

“We are unlikely to see thunderstorms then (on the weekend), but there will still be some weather around over the weekend around the coastal areas in the morning and inland in the afternoon,” he said.

FORECAST

Rocky: Tuesday 34C, Wednesday 36C, Thursday 32C

Gladstone: Tuesday 29C, Wednesday 30C, Thursday 29C

Emerald: Tuesday 37C, Wednesday 36C, Thursday 32C

Yeppoon: Tuesday 32C, Wednesday 32C, Thursday 31C