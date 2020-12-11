What can CQ expect from the weekend’s weather?

Central Queenslander’s shouldn’t expect much in their rain gauges according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with significant rain expected further south. Felicity Mammen, 7, checks the rain gauge with mum Janice Mammen on the family's farm.

Central Queenslander’s shouldn’t expect much in their rain gauges according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with significant rain expected further south. Felicity Mammen, 7, checks the rain gauge with mum Janice Mammen on the family's farm.

CENTRAL Queensland will miss out on the predicted significant rainfall over the weekend, says the Bureau of Meteorology, with some showers predicted predominantly in the southern areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology said La Nina conditions still existed in the atmosphere, but as yet Central Queensland has seen very little resulting rain.

A low pressure system could develop from a trough off the coast southeast of Bundaberg on Sunday, but meteorologist Lauren Pattie said this would drive significant weather further south.

“Low pressure have the winds rotating clockwise around them, so the southern side has the onshore wind component, so that’s where the significant weather will be,” she said.

“An upper low has developed over southeast Queensland and there is a surface trough that is associated with that.

“An increase in south-easterly flow will produce some showers over the weekend in the Gladstone and Rockhampton areas, but there is a better chance around Gladstone than up towards Rocky.

“The further south you are the better chances there are of seeing some of that rainfall.

“Most of the significant rainfall is well, well south of Central Queensland.”

Dams and water tanks will only receive a minor top up.

“There is not a great deal of rain expected on either day,” Ms Pattie said.

“There will be just a few showers coming in and because of that a lot of people can expect only a few millimetres.

“For most areas in Central Queensland you might get up to 5mm and maybe south of Gladstone you might get closer to 10mm if you’re lucky.

Ms Pattie said storms were possible but not highly likely.

“There is a slim risk on both days of a storm but a better chance on Sunday of seeing a storm about, but that is likely to be Gladstone or south of there,” she said.

“Currently there is no forecast for severe weather in the Central Queensland part of the world over the weekend.

“The more severe weather is from Bundaberg southward, and even Bundaberg is on the edge, so there only is a slim risk there.”

Weekend forecast:

Bundaberg: Saturday: Min – 21. Max -29. Partly cloudy. Winds south to south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Sunday: Min – 20. Max – 28. Partly cloudy. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Winds south to south-easterly 20 to 25 km/h increasing to 35 to 50 km/h during the morning then becoming southerly 30 to 40 km/h during the evening.

Gladstone: Saturday: Min- 22. Max – 30. Partly cloudy. Winds south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Sunday: Min – 21. Max – 31. Partly cloudy. Winds south to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h.

Rockhampton: Saturday: Min – 21. Max – 31. Light winds becoming east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

Sunday: Min – 21. Max – 32. Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening.

