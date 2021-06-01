What Australia’s premiers get paid

Queensland MPs will enjoy three pay rises over 12 months, the Queensland independent Remuneration Tribunal decided this week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will soon be the second highest paid state leader in Australia, after an independent tribunal approved three pay hikes over a year for all state MPs.

A 2 per cent increase will come into action from September this year. This will be followed by another 2.25 per cent increase from March next year, and a further 2.5 per cent hike in September 2022.

Premier Palasczuk’s salary will increase from $399,955 to about $427,500 by September 2022, still below the annual salary of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who takes home $441,439 a year.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian earns $407,980, while South Australian Premier Steven Marshall takes home $418,000.

In Western Australia, Mark McGowan is paid $355,000.

The Queensland increases come despite a request from Ms Palaszczuk last year – one that was agreed to by the opposition – to freeze pay raises for MPs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But in a report tabled on Monday, the Queensland Independent Remuneration Tribunal noted the “economic and social circumstances” had stabilised to the extent that a salary increase was “now justified for members”.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will take home $427,500 by September next year. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

In its report, the tribunal, which is an independent body, said that while the economic forecast and outlook remained uncertain, the economy seemed to be rebounding.

“The outlook is more positive than at the height of the pandemic in 2020 when the salary levels of members were last considered by the tribunal,” they wrote.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles will see his pay increase to about $376,000 a year. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Deputy Premier Steven Miles’s annual pay will rise from $351,788 to about $376,000, while Opposition Leader David Crisafulli and cabinet ministers will go from being paid $327,705 a year to about $350,000.

Speaker Curtis Pitt’s pay packet will go from $303,000 to $324,500, while the salary of an MP will increase from $159,122 to $170,100.

Queensland Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli will also enjoy a pay rise. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

In their August 2020 report, the tribunal made note of correspondence from Ms Palaszczuk – and agreed to by the opposition – both having written to the tribunal asking for any salary increases to be frozen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In that same report, the tribunal ruled there would be no pay increases for the years beginning September 1, 2019 through to September 1, 2022.

But, this week’s report will “supersede” last year’s commitment to pay freezes.

MPs salaries from September 1, 2022:

Premier: $427,500 (currently $399,955)



$427,500 (currently $399,955) Deputy Premier: $376,000 (currently $351,788)



$376,000 (currently $351,788) Cabinet minister: $350,300 (currently $327,705)



$350,300 (currently $327,705) Opposition Leader: $350,300 (currently $327,705)

Speaker: $324,500 (currently $303,622)

Deputy Opposition Leader: $273,00 (currently $255,455)

Deputy Speaker: $260,300 (currently $243,414)

Assistant minister: $260,200 (currently $243,414)

Manager of opposition business: $260,200 (currently $243,414)

Chief government whip: $260,200 (currently $243,414)

Shadow minister: $234,400 (currently $219,330)



$234,400 (currently $219,330) Base MP: $170,100 (currently $159,122)



