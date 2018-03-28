REVEALED: How much litter is scattered along Gladstone's shore

ON THE back of news that the Great Pacific Garbage Patch contains much higher amounts of garbage than previously thought, Tangaroa Blue Foundation released data to The Observer revealing this region's top marine garbage items.

Tangaroa, an organisation devoted to reducing marine debris, (ie litter washing into and out of the ocean) found that glass and ceramic items topped Gladstone's litter list with 11,293 items picked up from beaches around the Gladstone region since the organisation was founded in 2004.

Plastic bits came in second with 11, 275 pieces and cigarette butts and filters were a distant third with 4010 collected.

Other items included lids and pump sprays, plastic packaging, beer stubbies and foam insulation.

Managing director and founder of Tangaroa, Heidi Taylor, said her organisation not only encouraged people to collect marine debris, but was focussed on identifying the source of debris and problem-solving how to reduce it.

She said previously the organisation had identified a problem with plastic pellets washing up on Australian beaches.

"They shouldn't be leeching out of factories," she said.

"We identified the (issue) and were able to go back to the plastic industry and the tracking company - that track the bags of pellets - they were a contributing factor too (because of bags ripping)."

AT RISK: Heidi Taylor says birds are threatened by plastic fragments. Studies on shorebirds, have found they are feeding their young plastic found in the fish they catch. Jake Murray

Ms Taylor said she was very excited about the upcoming plastic bag ban on July 1 but there were still many other products whose use needed to be addressed.

"Straws, that's an example of an item that is not necessary," she said.

"It's a single use plastic ... we need to not be using plastic for things that have a life of three minutes."

Ms Taylor said if you drop litter in the streets of your town or city, it can well end up in the ocean when wet weather hits.

Port Douglas, where Ms Taylor is based, has been inundated with heavy rain over the last couple of days.

"Looking at the rain we've had around my area, that flushes every single drain and street," she said.

But Ms Taylor said, the power to tackle this problem really was in our hands.

"Every piece of rubbish passed through someone's hand at some stage, (People can do) bite size chunks (of collecting)," she said.

Jodi Jones, based in Boyne Island, is a database manager for Tangaroa's nation-wide Marine Debris Database.

Her role is to make sure the data collected is "top quality" and effectively used.

"Our generation has been the source, but it can also be the solution," she said.

"We've got all the choices under the sun, (we need) more hands so we can go and fix what we've done."

To get involved with Tangaroa, contact Jodi on jodi@tangaroablue.org

Tangaroa asks volunteers to do a site clean-up to gain representative data. Volunteers will soon be able to log their data via an app to be released next month.

