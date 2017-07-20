Tips to apply for huge Gladstone apprenticeship program

NEW INTAKE: Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk met with the Gladstone Ports Corporation's 2017 apprentices earlier this year.

ONE of Gladstone's largest employers has opened its 2018 apprenticeship and traineeship program which attracted more than 500 applications last year.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation is looking for new apprentices and trainees to start next year.

Chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the company was "well regarded" for its apprentice and trainee programs.

During last year's recruitment process more than 500 people applied for the program which includes electrical, diesel, mechanical, surface finishing, parks and gardens and computer aided drafting opportunities.

Mr O'Sullivan said apprentices and trainees partnered with employees with more than 40 years experience at the port.

"Through partnering these skilled supervisors and trade mentors with our new starters we are recognising the skills of our current employees, developing the future and benefiting our business," he said

"Several unique elements contribute to the success of GPC's Apprentice and Trainee Program, including scheduled area rotations, quarterly performance appraisals, additional training and a dedicated support network."

The announcement comes off the back of concerns of apprentice numbers dropping in Gladstone due to a lack of work.

With just eight days left to apply, Mr O'Sullivan said they were looking for someone who works safely and has an ability to problem solve.

"It is recommended that those interested in applying view our Job Applicant Guide, available on our website, and read the position description and advertisement thoroughly," he said.