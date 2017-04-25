28°
What ANZAC Day means to our courageous Kylie

Tegan Annett
| 25th Apr 2017 4:28 AM
PROUD: Decorated army nurse Kylie Hasse (left) with her mum Judy Hasse.
PROUD: Decorated army nurse Kylie Hasse (left) with her mum Judy Hasse. contributed

IT WILL be a special Anzac Day for army nurse Kylie Hasse.

Boyne Island's Kylie is one of a select few nurses and women to receive the Distinguished Service Medal, the second of three levels of the Distinguished Service Decorations.

She was awarded what is one of the top defence awards last year for her work in nursing Australian soldiers during international efforts to combat Iraq terrorist threats.

She was part of the first Australian contingent to arrive in Iraq in 2014 for Operation Okra.

It was the start of Australia's ongoing operation to combat the Daesh (also known as ISIL) terrorist threat in Iraq and Syria.

During her six-month deployment Kylie was involved in teaching emergency medicine to soldiers and the newly arrived medics.

 

HONOURED: Kylie Hasse receives her medal from South Australian governor Hieu Van Le.
HONOURED: Kylie Hasse receives her medal from South Australian governor Hieu Van Le.

While Kylie is naturally proud of her achievements, she's probably nowhere near as proud as her mum Judy Hasse who still lives at Boyne Island.

"Some days she'd be teaching the medics, other days she'd be teaching the soldiers care under fire so they know in an the event that someone is shot what their immediate actions are,"Judy said.

"She was involved in the planning to ensure any medical response was adequate and to make sure everyone was safe."

Kylie now lives in Canberra, and after two international deployments with the Australian Army, the former Boyne Island life saver has a new challenge far away from the battlegrounds.

In November her first daughter, Audrey, was born.

Judy has said Kylie will commemorate Anzac Day at the Canberra War Memorial today with her family, and is as proud of her military experience as her family is.

Mum Judy said behind the khaki uniform Kylie was an "absolute princess".

"She's a pretty girl so when she first started she was always known as the princess," Judy said.

She said Kylie's army achievements and goals were one of the proudest moments for her late dad.

"We're all very proud of her," Judy said.

"(Her dad) would be very proud (of her medal), we have four girls and he was always proud of all of them, but Kylie going to the Army was something different.

"For him the medal would be the icing on top of the cake."

Anzac Day has always been important for the Hasse family, with two of her grandfathers serving in the Second World War in Asia and Italy.

Kylie had her first deployment to Afghanistan in 2011 for eight months.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  anzac day boyne island distinguished service medal kylie hasse

What ANZAC Day means to our courageous Kylie

What ANZAC Day means to our courageous Kylie

Boyne Island army nurse awarded one of Australia's highest military decorations.

