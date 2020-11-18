Menu
Teddy ROUGHED UP after KO
Rugby League

‘What a grub’: Arrow roasted over Teddy incident

by Michael Carayannis
18th Nov 2020 8:54 PM
Andrew Johns has blasted Jai Arrow for grabbing a hapless James Tedesco when the Blues fullback laid clearly concussed in the opening 20 minutes of Origin III.

Tedesco fumbled the ball and was left on the ground after colliding with the knee of Maroons prop Josh Papalii. Shortly after the incident South Sydney bound Arrow lifted Tedesco slightly up and then shoved him back to the ground.

Jai Arrow and James Tedesco
"No need for that carry on from Jai Arrow," Johns said. "That's not needed the extra (shove). The game is hard enough as it is without that rubbish coming into play."


After realising how severely Tedesco was concussed, Arrow expressed concern and called for assistance. A host of Maroons players also surrounded the NSW captain showing fears for his safety.

Clint Gutherson was pushed to fullback and young half Nathan Cleary given the captaincy.

The Blues lost Tedesco's NSW teammate Boyd Cordner for the rest of the series after a game one head knock.

 

 

 


