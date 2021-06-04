What $1 worth of power can supply you this winter

The Ergon Energy Executive Officer for Customer Service have revealed what $1 worth of power would buy you as winter approaches.

Ergon Energy have revealed what $1 worth of power can buy you as winter approaches.

The cooler weather the Gladstone region is experiencing recently keeps many people indoors and generally, powered appliances are used more frequently to keep warm.

Ergon Energy’s executive general manager customer, Michael Dart said the most recent nationally compiled data explained what $1 worth of power bought you when running appliances at home.

“Using a reverse cycle air conditioner is still one of the most cost-effective ways to keep your home warm, costing around a dollar to run the average sized system at 20C in a 36 square metre area for two hours,” he said.

“People often love a longer, hot shower in winter, but for every 15 minutes it’s costing $1 – not to mention the additional water in dry areas.

“And just as you would on fine days in summer, continue using the clothesline and sun for drying laundry where possible because using the dryer can cost up to a dollar per load.”

So, what does it cost to keep entertained indoors over winter?

Mr Dart said a dollar would buy around 20 hours of binge watching your favourite series on a smart TV.

“Charging your smartphone is really cheap, costing just a dollar for a whole year,” he said.

“It’s hard to resist comfort food in the cooler months and using your oven to cook a hearty meal will cost a dollar, while your fridge costs about the same to run for two to three days, depending on its size.”

Unfortunately for many, staying indoors is not just about kicking back on the couch.

Mr Dart said chores would always get in the way of fun.

“When doing the washing, a dollar will clean around five loads in a front-loading machine compared to three cycles in a top loader,” he said.

“Washing the dishes costs around the same as your front loader, getting around three rounds of plates and cutlery done for a dollar.”

“If going for a drive is your thing in the cool weather and you have an electric car then you’re doing it pretty economically, motoring around 18km for just one dollar.”

