Whales have arrived, spotted playing in the Boyne River

SPECTACLE: Whales have been spotted swimming very close to the mouth of the Boyne River.

SPECTACLE: Whales have been spotted swimming very close to the mouth of the Boyne River. Justin Nye

GLADSTONE has had an early visit from a humpback whale after a local fishing charter spotted one in all its glory on Sunday morning.

While whale watching season doesn't officially start until July, a humpback had been photographed playing in the mouth of the Boyne River.

The Gladstone Fly and Sport fishing team were surprised to spot the whale a month early.

Fishing guide Justin Nye said it was the closest he had ever seen a whale in the river.

"We saw it at 7am and again at 9am on Sunday morning,” Mr Nye said.

"It is pretty early to be sighting whales.

"We thought last year they were coming in early but now we're seeing them before the season even starts.

"We had a lot of whale experiences last year with some of the whales even swimming under our boat.

"We were a bit further out next to the reef when that happened.”

Mr Nye said a group of Brisbane clients were on the boat the morning they encountered the whale.

"The clients from Brisbane were absolutely stoked to see them and especially because they were so close and had come right into the mouth of the river.

"It was pretty unreal.”

Mr Nye said they only saw one whale but in July more would come.

"As fishing guides we are on water a lot but we never see the whales come past the yellow marker at the Boyne River,” He said.

"I've seen them in shipping lines but never this close.

Capricorn Coast boaties are also on whale alert after two whales were sighted in Yeppoon swimming north close to Wreck Point about 1pm Sunday.

Gormans Removals Rescue, with skipper Jim Goodsell, initially spotted them.

The Coast Guard was towing a six-metre vessel with two people on board after it had lost power at The Pinnacles, about 23 miles north of the harbour.