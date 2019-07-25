WHALE HELLO THERE: Dolphins, whale spotted off 1770

AN AGNES Water couple have been treated to a "special moment" at Seventeen Seventy when a pod of dolphins and whales swam close to them near a creek.

Ursula and Dean Meredith captured the moment on video off the Discovery Coast where the dolphins and whales put on a show for them last week.

Mrs Meredith said the dolphins were swimming very close to the inlet.

"It's pretty weird how the whale was trying to swim into the creek and all the dolphins accompanied," Mrs Meredith said.

"It was a mum and baby (whale). We saw a baby fin but (you) can't see that in the video.

"It was awesome."

Mrs Meredith described the video as a "special moment at Seventeen Seventy headland, whales and dolphins right at creek mouth".

Whales are regularly seen following the coastline on their migratory path between May and November each year.

They can be seen along parts of the eastern coastline from beaches and headlands as well as the water.

Pods of whales and dolphins have been spotted off the Discovery Coast around July in previous years.