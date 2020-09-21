‘We’ve missed you’: Ice skating returns to Gladstone

Gladstone Ice Skating owner Leanne Buchholz said it was fantastic to be open again and run something for the community.

Gladstone Ice Skating owner Leanne Buchholz said it was fantastic to be open again and run something for the community.

GLADSTONE ice skating organisers said they were excited to be back in the Port City just in time for the school holidays.

Having tried to be open since last school holidays in June, Gladstone Ice Skating owner Leanne Buchholz said it was fantastic to be open again and run something for the community.

ICE PARADISE: Leanne Buchholz said an unavailability of parts, freight issues and lack of a Covid-plan was reasons to blame for the business not opening until now.

"We know the community have missed us, we've missed them too," Ms Buchholz said.

"It is really important for Gladstone because there are so few things to do around here particularly during Covid times."

Ms Buchholz said an unavailability of parts, freight issues and lack of a COVID-plan was reasons to blame for the business not opening until now.

ICE PARADISE: Tickets are $19.57 for kids (including booking fee), $24.19 for adults and spectators are free (but still need a ticket).

"The COVID-plan is now done, we are a COVID-safe workplace and we're open," she said.

Gladstone ice skating's COVID-safe plan includes the need for all patrons to be temperature checked upon entry, to wear gloves while skating and to social distance.

"They will face some COVID-19 questioning, the seating in the foyer is set out a little differently and we have limited the numbers for each session," Ms Buchholz said.

Session times are Monday to Saturday 9.30am, 11am, 4pm and 5.30pm.

A Friday night skate is held at 7pm.

Sunday sessions times are 9.30am, 11am, 4pm and 5.30pm.

Tickets are $19.57 for kids (including booking fee), $24.19 for adults and spectators are free (but still need a ticket).

The season pass is $75, so you can come once a day, every day for 17 days.

The Gladstone Ice Skating rink is located in the big white tent at Woolworths Kirkwood shopping centre adjacent to Silly Solly's.