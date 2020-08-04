Menu
Friday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week for CQ.
Wet weather to sweep through CQ in coming days

Melanie Plane
4th Aug 2020 11:07 AM
CENTRAL Queensland is in line for a wet end of the week as a trough makes its way up the coast.

Lauren Pattie from the Bureau of Meteorology said significant rainfall was expected for Queensland on Thursday and Friday.

“Showers, rain areas and thunderstorms are forecast due to a significant upper low and trough system which enters the far south west of the state on Wednesday night and sweeps eastwards on Thursday and Friday,” Ms Pattie said.

“On Friday, the upper low causes a coastal trough to deepen near the central coast, enhancing showers in this area with widespread falls of 10-30mm and isolated falls of 60mm or more.”

Ms Pattie said while the focus of the more significant rainfall and weather was on the southern part of the state, the trough system would extend northward.

“The trough system clears the south and central coasts on Saturday morning and cooler and drier conditions return, spreading northwards across the state,” she said.

Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, Emerald, Yeppoon, Blackwater and Clermont can all expect showers on Friday.

