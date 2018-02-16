UPDATE: Storm causes power outages at Mount Larcom

WEATHER WARNING: Gladstone is just outside the severe weather warning area.

6.42PM:

A MUCH-ANTICIPATED storm that was projected to hit Gladstone this afternoon did little more than cool the city down slightly - though residents weren't complaining too much about that.

Other towns across the Gladstone Region did have reason to complain, as the storm took a left turn at Calliope and headed north, knocking out power for hundreds of customers across Mount Larcom, Ambrose and Raglan.

The estimated fix time for the outages, which include some properties at Bracewell and Machine Creek, remains unknown.

STORM DAMAGE: The Ergon Energy Power Outage Finder shows hundreds of properties across the Gladstone Region's north-west are without power. Ergon Energy

3.14PM: A STORM cell that has formed south-west of Calliope is about to make its way across the Gladstone Region.

The storm is tracking towards the coast line and is likely to hit Gladstone itself within the next half hour, a Bureau of Meteorology forecaster has confirmed.

While an official severe weather warning has been issued for large parts of the Capricornia District west of Calliope (including Biloela), no warning has yet been issued for Gladstone itself as the cell is weakening in intensity.

ROLLING IN: The storm south-west of Calliope. Deb Moran

"It's currently about 15 kilometres to the south-west of (the Gladstone Region) and is tracking towards the coast," meteorologist Samp Campbell told The Observer at about 2.50pm.

"It should weaken as it approaches the coast... in fact it already looks like it might be weakening now."

If it does materialise, the storm will be the first significant weather event to break up the heatwave Gladstone has been suffering through for the past week.