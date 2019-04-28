Wet weather forces games to be re-scheduled

GLADSTONE'S bout of wet weather has caused havoc among the sporting fields on the weekend.

Senior and junior soccer were washed out as was Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats' first home game for the year at Marley Brown which was scheduled for Saturday night.

The third round of the Central Queensland MotoX at Benaraby Motorsport Complex was abandoned and CQMX will work in conjunction with MQ for a new date.

Round seven of the Football Central Queensland Premier League soccer game between Central and Southside scheduled at Sun Valley was canned after the Sun Valley pitch was deemed too unsafe to play. It was the same for Marley Brown Oval for the union clash.

"It's not that fields don't drain well...it's more about the sheer traffic on the fields,” Goats Steve Ball said.

"Some fields were looking at nearly 10-15 games on them this weekend. The damage that is caused isn't repairable in a week and those fields still have a long season in front of them.”

BITS Soccer Club's Lisa Yasso said: "Some football fields have cricket pitches in the middle of them, some don't drain well and for some, they have junior and senior games going most of the weekend which causes a lot of damage.”

Ironically fine and sunny weather greeted sports that were not affected and these were the motorkhana and khanacross event as well as the third round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship.

Dennis Park hosted a great round of Gladstone Rugby League action on Saturday which was also a fundraiser for the late and ex-Tannum Seagulls player Matt Downey.

NO PLAY

- MOTORSPORT: R3 CQMX series - another date TBA

- HOCKEY: Grass games have been called off for tonight. Fields to be assessed today re: tmw's games

- SOCCER: All junior games cancelled tonight and tmw and the Premier League game between Central and Southside United at 7pm today is canned

- RUGBY LEAGUE: ALL junior games tonight and tmw have been cancelled

- AFL: ALL sub junior games at BITS Oval in U11, U9 and U7 tonight have been cancelled