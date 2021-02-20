WET WEATHER: Cricket off but races still going ahead

The rain has cancelled one event today.

Due to wet weather overnight the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Cricket Club have cancelled their 20/20 match for Saturday night.

“Unfortunately with the recent rain and overcast conditions we have had to postpone the Boyne Island v Tannum Sands 20/20 tonight,” organisers said in a statement.

“Thanks to all those keen players who were looking forward to it, will try again at a later date.”

Meanwhile the organisers of Saturday’s races have confirmed they will still be running as planned.

“We will still be racing today,” the Gladstone Turf Club posted on social media.

“Although we have had some rain this morning, we will still be racing.

“There is plenty of space for everyone and the track and venue have been holding up well.”

Gates open at Ferguson Park at 11am with race 1 starting at 1.15pm.