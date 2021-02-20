Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The rain has cancelled one event today.
The rain has cancelled one event today.
Whats On

WET WEATHER: Cricket off but races still going ahead

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
20th Feb 2021 9:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Due to wet weather overnight the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Cricket Club have cancelled their 20/20 match for Saturday night.

“Unfortunately with the recent rain and overcast conditions we have had to postpone the Boyne Island v Tannum Sands 20/20 tonight,” organisers said in a statement.

“Thanks to all those keen players who were looking forward to it, will try again at a later date.”

Meanwhile the organisers of Saturday’s races have confirmed they will still be running as planned.

“We will still be racing today,” the Gladstone Turf Club posted on social media.

“Although we have had some rain this morning, we will still be racing.

“There is plenty of space for everyone and the track and venue have been holding up well.”

Gates open at Ferguson Park at 11am with race 1 starting at 1.15pm.

bits cricket club gladstone races
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man warned one more breach and he’ll face jail time

        Premium Content Man warned one more breach and he’ll face jail time

        Crime The man was in court for the third time for breaching a domestic violence order.

        Gladstone driver said she hadn’t used drugs for four days

        Premium Content Gladstone driver said she hadn’t used drugs for four days

        Crime The 46-year-old’s drug test suggested otherwise.

        Driver’s ‘reckless’ decision costs him his licence

        Premium Content Driver’s ‘reckless’ decision costs him his licence

        Crime Michael Sean Ashman won’t be allowed back on the roads until 2023.

        Woman drives two minutes after finishing last drink

        Premium Content Woman drives two minutes after finishing last drink

        Crime She told police she’d drank half a bottle of Jim Beam that night.