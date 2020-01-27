WET WEATHER: Conditions to ease in coming days

Briffney Creek near Bunnings is flowing heavily after big rains January 24, 2020

CREEKS flowed and water tanks started to fill up again as the region copped a drenching.

Bureau of Meteorology data shows it was a wet weekend around the airport, with the area receiving almost 75mm of rain between Friday 9am and Monday 9am, with most falls occurring Friday morning.

Gladstone Radar recorded much less, receiving only 15mm in the same period.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said conditions were easing but there was still a medium chance of showers over the next couple of days.

He said it could be a wet start to the school year, with up to 10mm of rain predicted tomorrow.

“It’ll really ease off around Wednesday and Thursday,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“It will stay partly cloudy but there’s still a chance of some showers throughout the week.”

Temperatures are expected to remain around the low 30s, cooling slightly overnight.