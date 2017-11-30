Menu
Wet weather arrives in Gladstone, more to come

WET WEATHER: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting falls between 20-44mm in Gladstone today (file photo)
WET WEATHER: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting falls between 20-44mm in Gladstone today (file photo)
Andrew Thorpe
by

THE WET weather promised all throughout yesterday has finally arrived.

Though the Bureau of Meteorology cancelled its severe thunderstorm warning for the Gladstone Region at 1.10am last night, heavy rain has bucketed down all morning.

Gladstone airport has received 16.2mm over the last 24 hours, with more yet to come, according to meteorologist Adam Woods.

"We're seeing totals today forecast in the range of 20-44mm," Mr Woods said.

"(Gladstone) is reaching a top temperature of 26 degrees today.

"Over the next few days if this unstable airmass persists... we'll see showers and storms most days."

The wet weather comes as meteorologists warn of "the most significant rain event for many years" over the next few days on Australia's east coast.

