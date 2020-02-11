WET WEATHER: Almost 100mm in three hours

IN JUST three hours this morning, some parts of Gladstone received almost as much rain as the February average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the Gladstone Radar station recorded 117mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am today.

“Most of that fell in the three hours to 6am,” Ms Wong said.

She said February’s average monthly rainfall was 173.3mm, so some parts of the region are on track to meet it.

Only a few kilometres down the road, Gladstone Airport recorded 45mm of rain in the same 24-hour period, taking the station’s monthly total to 82mm.

Ms Wong said showers and storms would continue throughout the week.

“There’s the potential for severe storms with heavy rainfall over the next two days,” she said.

“There’s a moist air mass in place and storms can move slowly.”

She said this meant some areas could experience larger falls than others, as demonstrated by last night’s storms.