Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Wests Tigers announce new chairman

by David Campbell
12th Mar 2019 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NSW premier Barry O'Farrell has been appointed chairman of the Wests Tigers board.

O'Farrell will replace outgoing chairwoman Marina Go, who quit her post earlier this year after five years in charge.

Go is believed to have tendered her resignation following the NRL's salary cap punishment of the Tigers in relation to the club's ambassador deal with Robbie Farah.

"Congratulations to Barry O'Farrell," Go said on Twitter.

Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP
Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP

"I trust that he will be a great chair of the Wests Tigers board. Looking forward to enjoying the game as a fan from next Monday when Barry officially takes over."

O'Farrell will be officially unveiled as the new club chairman on Tuesday afternoon.

O'Farrell is a longstanding Tigers member and served as NSW Premier from 2011 to 2014. He resigned from politics after unintentionally misleading an Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation.

He is currently the CEO of Racing Australia and chairman of the board for the New South Wales Rugby League's Foundation and Diabetes Australia.

More Stories

barry ofarrell nrl rugby league wests tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

    premium_icon Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

    News A GLADSTONE man says he will retire a decade earlier than planned after he won big on lotto numbers he's been using for 15 years.

    • 12th Mar 2019 11:02 AM
    HAVE YOUR SAY: Next stage for $500m solar farm

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Next stage for $500m solar farm

    Business Residents can have their say from this week.

    Man caught red-handed with drug-making ingredient

    premium_icon Man caught red-handed with drug-making ingredient

    News The man was caught in the middle of a bigger police sting

    AGED CARE BOOST: Tannum project's government win

    premium_icon AGED CARE BOOST: Tannum project's government win

    Health Tannum Sands is a step closer to gaining aged care services.