Wests ready to make a splash with freshly resurfaced pool

GETTING A GRIP: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett put water back into the pool at Western Suburbs Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club after it was resurfaced under the Works for Queensland program.

ATHLETES at Western Suburbs Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club have a new $70,000 pool surface to gaze at while completing laps.

And it's come just in time for the upcoming season with the club sign-on day on August 5.

The club scored Works For Queensland funding to complete a long overdue resurface of its 25-metre pool.

Club president Alex Staines said the resurfacing project was long overdue.

"The club has been in existence in Gladstone since 1953 and over that time we've had many volunteer groups and committees who have worked their butt off to have this pool continue to operate and function," Mr Staines said.

"We got to a point recently where the pool was in need of being resurfaced and we applied for funding through Works for Queensland and were very fortunate to be able to do it because without that funding the club wouldn't have had the resources or capacity to be able to generate the funds needed.

"This provides a safer surface for the kids; there's less cuts and grazes on kids' feet and (it) seals the entire pool to future proof it for any possible water loss."

Mr Staines was quick to give credit for the project to head coach Ryan McLoughlin, who oversaw the resurface project from start to finish.

"We had a pebblecrete finish and that's been in there since the day the pool was built around 25 years ago," Mr McLoughlin said.

"It had been degrading over the last few years so bits of pebblecrete were getting into the filter system and blocking it up.

"They've ground it down back to the concrete surface and from there they put a sealant down, (and) filled any cracks or deformations in the pool lining with a resin and sand mixture.

"The next stage is smoothing that all off followed by fibreglass resin and matting, a polyurethane filler and the final painting process."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett were both on hand to help refill the pool with water.

"We've seen a lot of work from the Western Suburbs committee so when the State Government allocated this money to (the) council it made it so much easier that they had their proposal sitting with (the) council ready to go," Mr Butcher said.

"This is a long-time club of Gladstone and we wanted to make sure we could support a great community group."

Cr Burnett reiterated his belief that Works For Queensland was the best program for local government.

"The state gives the money to (the) council and we decide what to do with it," he said.

"It's about projects which are shovel ready."