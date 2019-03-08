Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG AIM: Charlotte Spearing will represent Western Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club in the aquathon at the State Triathlon Championships in Hervey Bay.
BIG AIM: Charlotte Spearing will represent Western Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club in the aquathon at the State Triathlon Championships in Hervey Bay. Matt Taylor GLA070319AQUA
eXtra

Wests athletes hope to be making waves in HB

NICK KOSSATCH
by
8th Mar 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIATHLON: Several Western Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club athletes will take on the best at the State Triathlon Championships in Hervey Bay today.

Tom and Georgia Staines, Lachlan Blke, Cooper Castelli and Charlotte Spearing will test themselves in the water, on the bike and on the road.

Charlotte, who will compete in the 1km run, 200m swim and 1km run, said she was ready for the tough race in the 12-and-under age-group.

"I'm in the 12-and-under Capricornia aquathon team and my big strength is the swimming, 100 per cent swimming," she said.

The youngster said while running was not her best strength, she hopes to 'catch up' the distance and time she loses once she hits the water.

"The swimming can be whatever you want, but the fastest is probably freestyle," Charlotte said.

She hopes to achieve a personal-best time and not to 'stop' when running.

"My PB time is 12m or something and will be happy if I break that," Charlotte said.

"I have been doing just land training here which is sort of like a boot camp and we've been doing weights and running, sprints.

"In the pool, we've just been doing normal swimming sessions."

More Stories

gladstone sport hervey bay triathlon australia triathlon queensland western waves swimming club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Jackknifed truck blocks highway

    Jackknifed truck blocks highway

    News Police were called to the scene just after one o'clock this afternoon

    • 8th Mar 2019 1:24 PM
    QAL working hard towards gender equality

    premium_icon QAL working hard towards gender equality

    Business International Women's Day helps industry recognise its role.

    The CQ media personality set to inspire our next generation

    premium_icon The CQ media personality set to inspire our next generation

    News The Central Qld media personality sharing her success on IWD.

    WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do this weekend

    News Here's 72 hours of things to do this weekend.