Wests athletes hope to be making waves in HB

BIG AIM: Charlotte Spearing will represent Western Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club in the aquathon at the State Triathlon Championships in Hervey Bay.

BIG AIM: Charlotte Spearing will represent Western Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club in the aquathon at the State Triathlon Championships in Hervey Bay. Matt Taylor GLA070319AQUA

TRIATHLON: Several Western Waves Swimming and Triathlon Club athletes will take on the best at the State Triathlon Championships in Hervey Bay today.

Tom and Georgia Staines, Lachlan Blke, Cooper Castelli and Charlotte Spearing will test themselves in the water, on the bike and on the road.

Charlotte, who will compete in the 1km run, 200m swim and 1km run, said she was ready for the tough race in the 12-and-under age-group.

"I'm in the 12-and-under Capricornia aquathon team and my big strength is the swimming, 100 per cent swimming," she said.

The youngster said while running was not her best strength, she hopes to 'catch up' the distance and time she loses once she hits the water.

"The swimming can be whatever you want, but the fastest is probably freestyle," Charlotte said.

She hopes to achieve a personal-best time and not to 'stop' when running.

"My PB time is 12m or something and will be happy if I break that," Charlotte said.

"I have been doing just land training here which is sort of like a boot camp and we've been doing weights and running, sprints.

"In the pool, we've just been doing normal swimming sessions."