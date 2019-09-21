EVERY WINNER, PHOTOS: Western gardens bloom in dry
FAY Corbett is making Western Downs gardening history.
For the first time in the Chinchilla Horticultural Society two-decade long competition, a garden not connected to town water supply has come out as reserve champion and nearly took out the grand champion title.
Only one point separated Mrs Corbett's and Ken and Alison Young's magnificent gardens.
Mrs Corbett took first place in both the permanent plant and the country garden category and second place in the front appearance section at the awards evening on Monday.
"I was quite surprised to come home with anything if I'm being honest," Mrs Corbett said.
"I wasn't even going to enter the competition but two lovely members talked me into it one day when I was in town grabbing a coffee."
This year's contest has had a bumper crop of competition, with 32 entrants across the 14 categories.
"This has been our biggest competition to date," society president Lindsay Marsden said.
"Our judges were blown away with the efforts particularly with the awfully dry conditions everyone is facing right now."
A wedding celebrant by day, Mrs Corbett said sharing her garden with the Western Downs had become the highlight of her profession and she said she is excited to open her garden up to public.
"I love having people come here to celebrate their special day. It's nice to have people appreciate all your work and passion.
This was Mrs Corbett's first time entering the gardening competition but the veteran green thumb said she swore by regular healthy lashings of fertiliser and mulch.
"If I'm really lucky sometimes I can even pinch a bit of my husband's hay."
The garden is available to view throughout the week, bar Sunday mornings.
LIONS-CHINCHILLA HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY ANNUAL GARDEN COMPETITION - 2019
Class 1: Business or Public Building Yard, School or Churches
1st Chinchilla Christian College, Oak Street, Chinchilla
2nd Stayover by Ausco, Zeller Street, Chinchilla
3rd Chinchilla Dental Practice, Heeney Street, Chinchilla
Class 2: New Gardeners or Novice - Open to any garden which has never placed 1st in any adult Garden Competition.
1st John and Heather Mason, 176 Ainsworth Street, Chinchilla
2nd Glenn Edwards, 14 Nowland Street, Chinchilla
3rd Garry and Mary Blinco, 87 Sommerfeld Crescent, Chinchilla
Class 3: Senior - 65 years and over. Excluded from entering Classes 8,9,10 and 11.
1ST Don and Cheryl Fyfe, 1 Cole Street, Chinchilla
2nd Betty Lechner, 7 Turner Street, Chinchilla
3rd Jim and Bev Dwyer, 35 Condamine Street, Chinchilla
Class 4: Permanent Fruit, Vegetable or both, combined garden.
1st Fran and Gary Walker, 556 Dahlers Road, Chinchilla
2nd Lindsay and Doreen Marsden, 6 Covington Street, Chinchilla
3rd Garry and Mary Blinco, 87 Sommerfeld Crescent, Chinchilla
Class 5: Covered/enclosed Outdoor Living Area e.g. bbq or poolside area.
1st Wayne and Margaret Knudsen, 228 Tara Road, Chinchilla
2nd Eunice Kitto, 4 Sommerfeld Crescent, Chinchilla
3rd Glenn Edwards, 14 Nowland Street, Chinchilla
Class 6: Front appearance town and country, judged from position nominated by entrant.
1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street, Chinchilla
2nd Fay Corbett, 25375 Warrego Highway, Chinchilla
3rd Jeff Laws, 252 Gormley's Road, Chinchilla
Class 7: Flower Bed.
1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street, Chinchilla
2nd Tony and Cheryl Henningsen, 12 Covington Street, Chinchilla
3rd Don and Cheryl Fyfe, 1 Cole Street, Chinchilla
Class 8: Town garden under 1 acre = 4,000 sq.m. Excluded from entering Classes 3 and 11.
1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street, Chinchilla
2nd Jock Bennett, 56 Heeney Street, Chinchilla
3rd Amanda Olsen, 57 Park Street, Chinchilla
Class 9: Town acreage over 1 acre. Excluded from entering Classes 3 and 11.
1st Wayne and Margaret Knudsen, 228 Tara Road, Chinchilla
2nd Daphne Taylor, 61 Rideer Street, Chinchilla
3rd Jeff Laws, 252 Gormley's Road, Chinchilla
Class 10: Country garden - not connected to town water. Excluded from entering Classes 3 and 11.
1st Fay Corbett, 25375 Warrego Highway, Chinchilla
2nd Fran and Gary Walker, 556, Dahlers Road, Chinchilla
3rd Ann and Bob Budgen, 302 Old Tara Road, Wieambilla
Class 11: Permanent plant garden, no annuals necessary, excluded from enterinh Classes 3,8,9 and 10.
1st Fay Corbett, 25375 Warrego Highway, Chinchilla
Tied (2nd Tony and Cheryl Henninsen, 12 Covington Street, Chinchilla
(2nd Amanda Olsen, 57 Park Street, Chinchilla
3rd Fran and Gary Walker, 556 Dahlers Road, Chinchilla
Class 12: Decorated Garden Area. No more than 4 sq.m. in any configuration. Please define area. 2019 Theme is "Red and White". Open to all.
1st Jim and Bev Dwyer, 35 Covington Street,Chinchilla
2nd Chinchilla Christian College, Oak Street, Chinchilla
3rd Wilma Cann, 7 McIntyre Street, C
hinchilla
Class 13: Good neighbours.
1st Ken and Alison Young, 31 Evans Street
Paul and Michelle Sheehan, 29 Evans Street
2nd Daphne Taylor, 61 Rider Street
Bernadette Lenihan, 59 Rider Street
Class 14: Best Decorated "Spring Shop Window Display".
1st Mullins Mitre 10
2nd Mensland
3RD Petunia's Fashions
Nancee Kaefer Memorial Trophy - Cut Flower Competition
1st Daphne Taylor
2nd Heather Mason
3rd Betty Lechner
Patron's Trophy - Donated to Class 12 by Shirley Allen
Jim and Bev Dwyer
The Daphne Pain Memorial Trophy - Donated by members of the Pain family.
Fay Corbett
This Year's Reserve Champion
Fay Corbett
Grand Champion for 2019
Ken and Alison Young
