West Moreton Health CEO investigates following patient death

WEST Moreton Health Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman has spoken publicly following the death of an Ipswich Hospital patient.

The patient, who died on Friday afternoon, reportedly passed away while receiving CPR from a hospital staff member who worked as an orderly, or 'wardie'.

It was reported the orderly, whose responsibilities included moving and cleaning patients, was the only staff member available to take over CPR after a nurse became exhausted.

Addressing media on Tuesday afternoon outside Ipswich Hospital, Dr Freeman said the department was investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

"Yesterday, it came to our attention that our staff had reported some issues with the resuscitation that took place at Ipswich Hospital on Friday," Dr Freeman said.

"I've launched a health service investigation to really understand what happened and what we can do, going forward."

Bystander CPR training is available for all West Moreton Health staff but the training would not qualify non-clinical staff to perform clinical duties.

Dr Freeman said West Moreton Health did not pressure staff to perform duties beyond their training.

"We would never expect staff to work outside their scope of practice and training, and that's right across West Moreton Health," she said.

"Nobody is allowed to work outside their scope of practice, that's never accepted."

When questioned if the incident may have related to staffing issues, Dr Freeman said the department had systems in place through which staff could report concerns.

"That includes for nursing and workload," she said.

"Recently, we haven't had any notifications from staff with concerns."

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.