What a maiden ton for John Campbell.
Cricket

Records tumble in ODI cricket demolition

by Andrew McMurtry
6th May 2019 8:30 AM

Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl - and it all went downhill from there for the home side.

Kicking off the Ireland Tri-Nation Series, the Irish went in with high hopes after losing to World Cup favourites England by just four wickets.

But the Irish have been punished by the West Indies opening pair of John Campbell and Shai Hope.

Campbell struck 179 off 137 balls with 15 fours and six sixes, while Hope crushed 170 off 152 balls in the world record opening partnership in one day internationals.

Even more punishing for the Irish is that only eight of the West Indies 15 players selected for the World Cup are playing in the tournament.

The likes of Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmeyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Braithwaite and Oshane Thomas were all unavailable due to their Indian Premier League commitments.

The 25-year-old Campbell for one wasn't selected for the tournament in England starting in May.

Previously, he had played just five matches with a high score of 30 with an average of 17.25.

For Hope, the West Indies wicketkeeper batsman, it is his 50th ODI, having hit four centuries in the past at an average of 45.56.

But the second-string Windies made sort work of the Irish bowlers, plundering them to all corners of the ground.

It took until the 48th over when Campbell was dismissed with the score 1/365.

Hope followed later the same over while captain Jason Holder was out on the last ball of the innings to finish 3/381.

The pair hug after Hope scores his century.
The second highest partnership of all time behind only countrymen Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuel's 372-run stand against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 World Cup, where Gayle hit 215 after Dwayne Smith was dismissed off the second ball of the game.

It is also the first time in the history of ODI cricket when the two opening batsmen have scored more than 150 and the West Indies' second highest total in ODI history.

Only once in ODI history had a team scored more than 300 for the opening partnership when Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman hit 304 against Zimbabwe in July 2018.

Campbell's 179 was the fourth highest score in West Indies history, being Gayle's 215 and Viv Richards' 189* in 1984 and 181 in 1987.

Hope passed 1000 ODI runs for the West Indies with the highest average in the country's history - surpassing even the great Viv Richards.

Shai Hope scores his fifth ODI hundred.
While he had no idea about the record, Hope took plenty of pleasure out of the partnership.

"I enjoyed his innings a bit more than mine and just seeing how he flowed from the beginning to end. We probably both enjoyed it the same but he enjoyed it a bit more."

Campbell said he was "very proud".

"First international century, it's about time," he said. "It was a pleasure batting with Shai though, he helped me right along the way.

"I think we set up the innings very well. It was slow going at the beginning but after we got our start, it got a lot easier."

