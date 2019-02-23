Still World Cup favourite? England collapse against WI

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan have some worries ahead of this year's World Cup. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan have some worries ahead of this year's World Cup. Picture: Phil Hillyard

THE West Indies have produced a dramatic comeback to beat England by 26 runs in Barbados to level their five-match one-day international series at 1-1.

The Windies made 6-289, propelled by left-hander Shimron Hetmyer's magnificent 104 not out from 83 balls. It included four sixes.

Veteran opener Chris Gayle also chipped, making 50 from 63 deliveries, and Shai Hope made 33.

England were given a strong platform as captain Eoin Morgan made 70 and they needed 62 to win from 61 balls with six wickets remaining before West Indies skipper Jason Holder removed Ben Stokes (79) and Jos Buttler.

Left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell returned to the attack and won the game for the hosts with the wickets of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid - and he celebrated with his trademark military salute.

World Cup favourites England lost 6-35 in the space of eight overs to let a 2-0 series lead slip out of its grasp.

Jamaican Cottrell, brought into the side as an extra bowler, ended with his career best ODI figures of 5-46.

Carlos Brathwaite got the final wicket when Liam Plunkett holed out to Holder at long-off to dismiss the tourists for 263 in 47.4 overs to the delight of the Kensington Oval crowd.

Every Test, ODI & T20I live, ad-break free during play and in 4K. Get it all on Foxtel