West Gladstone welcomes new newsagency

MAKING NEWS: Alison and Jeff Moodie, with daughter Alex Moodie, own the new Gladstone Central News and Gifts store in the Night Owl Centre. Matt Taylor GLA311018NEWS

GLADSTONE'S Park Street Newsclosed in May leaving customers and staff devastated.

But this week the doors were re-opened as new owners Jeff and Alison Moodie embark on their first business venture under the name of Gladstone Central News and Gifts.

"We put our hand up to have a go," Mrs Moodie said.

"Because there's definitely a need for a newsagent in this area."

Customers will notice some big changes.

"We've moved cards to make way for more giftware - that's going to be a big focus for us," Mrs Moodie said.

"Keeping it current and unique and offering free gift wrapping which, coming into Christmas, will be pretty handy." There are also some familiar faces back behind the counter.

"I worked here for six years," Mrs Moodie said.

"And my daughter Alex had also worked in the previous newsagency.

"We also have two other long-term employees and another casual who have all worked here before.

"They're all experienced with their Lotto so we didn't have to worry about training new staff from scratch."

Mrs Moodie said customer feedback in their first week had been quite positive.

"I didn't expect so many customers to say how much they missed having a newsagents up here," she said.

"They're very happy we've opened."