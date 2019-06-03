Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: An 18-year-old will front Magistrates court today with four serious charges.
CHARGED: An 18-year-old will front Magistrates court today with four serious charges. Alistair Brightman
Crime

West Gladstone teenager charged with attempted rape

liana walker
by
3rd Jun 2019 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-YEAR-OLD West Gladstone man has been arrested with several charges after he allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old woman in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police will allege the woman was sitting outside a Flinders Parade address at around 2.30am when three teenagers known to her approached from behind.

It will be further alleged that two of the teenagers verbally and physically assaulted the woman while the third videoed the incident.

The woman was allegedly verbally abused, kicked and punched in the head, face and body several times, as well as having her hair pulled, during the ordeal which lasted around 30 minutes. She sustained facial injuries and bruising.

The trio allegedly stole jewellery and personal property from the woman before fleeing on foot.

The offender was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court today on four charges, attempt to commit rape, assault occasioning bodily harm, robbery in company using personal violence and breach of a domestic violence order.

The two 17-year-old girls were charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in company using personal violence and robbery in company using personal violence.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

attempted rape charges domestic violence robbery serious assault violence west gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Car crashes into light pole after vehicle collision

    premium_icon Car crashes into light pole after vehicle collision

    News A man in his late teens has been taken to hospital after a two car crash in West Gladstone this morning.

    Furious mother threatens to blow up child safety department

    premium_icon Furious mother threatens to blow up child safety department

    News "I better get a phone call or I'm coming in to bomb child safety,"

    PHOTOS: Next generation takes the lead at this years Ecofest

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Next generation takes the lead at this years Ecofest

    News Central Qld's largest environmental awareness event wows thousands.

    Car show for kids as community opens its heart

    premium_icon Car show for kids as community opens its heart

    News The event raised much needed money and awareness for HeartKids.