West Gladstone teenager charged with attempted rape

CHARGED: An 18-year-old will front Magistrates court today with four serious charges.

CHARGED: An 18-year-old will front Magistrates court today with four serious charges. Alistair Brightman

AN 18-YEAR-OLD West Gladstone man has been arrested with several charges after he allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old woman in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police will allege the woman was sitting outside a Flinders Parade address at around 2.30am when three teenagers known to her approached from behind.

It will be further alleged that two of the teenagers verbally and physically assaulted the woman while the third videoed the incident.

The woman was allegedly verbally abused, kicked and punched in the head, face and body several times, as well as having her hair pulled, during the ordeal which lasted around 30 minutes. She sustained facial injuries and bruising.

The trio allegedly stole jewellery and personal property from the woman before fleeing on foot.

The offender was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court today on four charges, attempt to commit rape, assault occasioning bodily harm, robbery in company using personal violence and breach of a domestic violence order.

The two 17-year-old girls were charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in company using personal violence and robbery in company using personal violence.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.