ROAD CLOSED: Mylne Ave at West Gladstone has been closed since yesterday evening. Matt Taylor

A SHORT stretch of a West Gladstone street has been closed since yesterday evening due to a police operation.

Mylne Ave has been blocked off between Geraldine St and Palm Dr by emergency services.

The operation is related to a health matter and there is no risk to public safety.