Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ergon Energy were called to West Gladstone last night after reports of a powerpole fire.
Ergon Energy were called to West Gladstone last night after reports of a powerpole fire.
News

West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
21st Oct 2020 8:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POWERPOLE fire in West Gladstone last night was a reminder to residents storm season is right around the corner.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to Breslin and Boles Streets at 1.10am after reports a powerpole was “smouldering”.

She said crews left in the hands of Ergon Energy.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said the smouldering was caused by faulty wires that were across timber.

He said crews implemented a forced outage for safety to repair the damage.

He said it was a reminder to residents to call triple-0 if they see powerlines sparking, down or touching other wires as we head into storm season.

“If people see wires down, sparking or touching other wires, they need to call triple-0 and stay well away from them,” he said.

“Coming into storm season, we’re going to see storms causes different problems with trees and branches onto power lines.

“People need to look after their yards during storm season.”

ergon energy power outage powerpole storm season west gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

        Premium Content Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

        News EMERGENCY services were called at 2.20am.

        • 21st Oct 2020 7:19 AM
        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 20.

        Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        Premium Content Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        News HERE’S a classic case of local industry and community working together.

        Electrician wouldn’t tell police which drug he used

        Premium Content Electrician wouldn’t tell police which drug he used

        Crime When Ryan Venn Diflo was pulled over, he admitted to drug use - he just wouldn’t...