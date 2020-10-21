West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

Ergon Energy were called to West Gladstone last night after reports of a powerpole fire.

A POWERPOLE fire in West Gladstone last night was a reminder to residents storm season is right around the corner.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to Breslin and Boles Streets at 1.10am after reports a powerpole was “smouldering”.

She said crews left in the hands of Ergon Energy.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said the smouldering was caused by faulty wires that were across timber.

He said crews implemented a forced outage for safety to repair the damage.

He said it was a reminder to residents to call triple-0 if they see powerlines sparking, down or touching other wires as we head into storm season.

“If people see wires down, sparking or touching other wires, they need to call triple-0 and stay well away from them,” he said.

“Coming into storm season, we’re going to see storms causes different problems with trees and branches onto power lines.

“People need to look after their yards during storm season.”