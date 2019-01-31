Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ahmed Dawood Seedat has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Fahima Yusuf.
Ahmed Dawood Seedat has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Fahima Yusuf.
Crime

Perth accountant admits killing wife

31st Jan 2019 5:13 AM

AN accountant has admitted killing his wife, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of their family home in Perth.

Ahmed Dawood Seedat, 36, appeared in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court via video link from Hakea prison on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to murdering Fahima Yusuf, 32, in Carlisle on August 31.

Ahmed Dawood Seedat has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Fahima Yusuf.
Ahmed Dawood Seedat has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Fahima Yusuf.

 

Fahima Yusuf was found buried in the backyard of the home she shared with her husband.
Fahima Yusuf was found buried in the backyard of the home she shared with her husband.

She was reported missing four days after the killing and police made the grim discovery when they dug up the rear garden of the couple's Weston Street house the following day.

The toys of their two young children lay nearby as forensic officers combed the scene.

The case made headlines in South Africa and the UK as the victim was reportedly British, while Seedat was born in Durban.

 

Ahmed and Fahima had two children.
Ahmed and Fahima had two children.

 

Fahima Yusuf.
Fahima Yusuf.

A psychiatric report was ordered after his defence lawyer said there were "complex psychological factors" in the couple's relationship.

A sentencing hearing will be held in the West Australian Supreme Court on May 8.

More Stories

Show More
ahmed dawood seedat crime fahima yusuf murder perth wa

Top Stories

    Where to catch a barra without a boat

    premium_icon Where to catch a barra without a boat

    News Any excuse to wet a line with barramundi open season from noon tomorrow.

    • 31st Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    BSL plays down fears of 'wrecking ball' emissions target

    premium_icon BSL plays down fears of 'wrecking ball' emissions target

    Politics Battlelines drawn over energy policy, BSL jobs.

    Police ask for suffering compo payout after violent struggle

    premium_icon Police ask for suffering compo payout after violent struggle

    News YOUNG Gladstone man ordered to pay compensation to a police officer

    'Magical' moment at Heron for volunteer turtle researchers

    premium_icon 'Magical' moment at Heron for volunteer turtle researchers

    Environment A 'perfect' moment during quiet turtle season.